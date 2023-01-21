The Oscars 2023 they are getting closer! For this reason, the ceremony that recognizes the best film productions of the year will announce to all its award nominees this month of January, prior to delivery. The gala, which will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, will present what could be one of the most competitive editions in its history. Do you want to be the first to find out about all the actors, movies and other candidates? Don’t miss this guide.

Oscar 2023: when will the nominees be announced?

The members of the Academy usually carry out the votes to choose the nominees in mid-January of each year.

In this sense, everything should already be ready to make the announcement, which will arrive next Tuesday January 24 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) and the 5:30 a.m. (Pacific Time) in a brief ceremony led by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

That day, the world will be able to meet all the nominees in the different categories of the gala. From there, the public will have to wait until March to witness the event.

When are the Oscars 2023?

The 2023 Oscar Awards ceremony will take place next sunday march 12 . The ceremony will be directed by Jimmy Kimmel.

The 2023 Oscar Awards will take place on March 12. Photo: AFP

For this edition, the event will take place again at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, United States.