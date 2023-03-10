The Oscars 2023 This time they will show the 23 award-winning categories live, unlike last year’s ceremony. For this reason, movie night is long awaited and many viewers do not want to miss a moment. If you want to see if your favorite movie of the 2022 season will be a winner, in this note we give you all the details to find out where to see this event in Colombia.

When will the 2023 Oscars be?

The Oscars 2023 will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, USA, Sunday March 12.

Oscar 2023: schedule in Colombia

In Colombiathe ceremony of Oscars 2023 you can enjoy from 7.00 pm on Sunday March 12. These are the schedules for other countries:

Colombia : 7:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. Mexico: 6.00 pm

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 7.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 1.00 am (Monday, March 13)

United States: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

“Avatar 2,” “Elvis” and “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time” are among the favorite movies of the night. Photo: GLR composition See also Oscar 2023: when is the gala? Here COMPLETE GUIDE of date, time and channel to see the prizes

Where to see the Oscars 2023 in Colombia?

Like every year, the Oscars 2023 it can be seen through the cable signal T.N.T.. Likewise, this event will also be broadcast by the streaming service of HBO Max.

Where to see the Oscars 2023 on TNT?

wire signal T.N.T. can be seen in Colombia by Clear on channels 701 and 702. In DirecTV, It is possible to enjoy it in 502 and 1502.

Where to watch the Oscars 2023 on HBO Max?

The ceremony of the Oscars 2023 will also be issued by HBO Max and, even, it will be possible to look after it has finished.