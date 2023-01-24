The Oscars 2023 LIVE and ONLINE is getting closer, but first the nomination ceremony for this year’s gala will take place. For it, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will lead the small event broadcast live, in which all the applicants for the gold statuette will be revealed, in their respective categories, from best actor to best film. At what time and when can the official revelation of the awards organized by the Academy be seen?

What time are the 2023 Oscar nominees announced?

The nominees for the 2023 Oscars will be announced this Tuesday, January 24 starting at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) and 5:30 am (Pacific Time) .

The Oscars will take place on March 27. Photo: Diffusion

The ceremony will be led by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, who will reveal one by one the names of the different actors, productions and artists applying for the award.

When are the 2023 Oscars?

The Oscars 2023 will take place next Sunday March 12, from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, United States.

The 2023 Oscars will announce the full list of its nominees this January. Photo: composition/ABC/Facebook

This year, the gala will be hosted by the comedian and television presenter, Jimmy Kimmel, who repeats for the third time as the presenter of the ceremony.

Link to see the list of nominees for the Oscars 2023