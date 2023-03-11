Lovers of the seventh art already want to see the Oscars 2023, event that will be broadcast on TNT this weekend. This edition promises to surprise the public, which will connect from different parts, from the beginning. In order for you to enjoy the Oscar 2023 Awards Gala LIVE and FREE ONLINE, we leave you a guide below. Find out when they are, what time they start and where to see the Oscars 2023.

When will the 2023 Oscars be?

The 95th edition of the awards Oscars 2023 this will be done Sunday March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (United States).

Red carpet: schedule and where to see

The Academy Awards for hollywood commonly start with the red carpet. However, this year, it will change color to champagne. Film, television and music artists will parade through this attire. Check the schedule to see the 2023 Oscars gala, below:

Colombia: 6.00 p.m.

Peru: 6.00 pm

Venezuela 8.00 pm

Bolivia: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 8.00 p.m.

Uruguay: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 8.00 pm

Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 5:00 p.m.

Panama: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 7:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 7.00 pm

Honduras: 5:00 p.m.

It should be noted that you can follow the live broadcast of the Oscars through the channel T.N.T. and the streaming platform HBO Max.

What time do the 2023 Oscars start?

The ceremony organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences starts at Peru at 8.00 pm However, we leave you other times so you can enjoy the gala if you are in other countries.

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela 9.00 pm

Bolivian 9.00 pm

Argentina 10.00 pm

Uruguay 10:00 p.m.

Chile 10.00 pm

Paraguay 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador 8:00 p.m.

Costa Rica 7:00 p.m.

Panama 10.00 pm

Puerto Rico 9:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic 9.00 pm

Honduras 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch the Oscar 2023 Awards LIVE from Peru?

You can follow the transmission of the Oscars 2023 LIVE on Peru through the sign of:

Movistar TV: channels 102 (SD), 730 (HD), 595 (SD) and 870 (HD)

Claro TV: channels 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)

DirecTV: channels 502 (SD) and 1502 (HD).

Channels to watch the Oscars 2023 in Latin America, Spain and the US.

Mexico

The 95th Academy Awards It will also be shown on the Azteca 7 channel for Mexico. Also, in:

Sky: 415 (SD) and 1415 (HD)

Total play: 435

Xview+: 410 (HD)

Izzi: 610 (SD) and 912 (HD)

Megacable: 410 (SD) and 1410 (HD)

StarTV: 415

Dish: 370 (SD) and 870 (HD).

Venezuela

TV Zamora: 59 (SD) and 163 (HD)

Simple TV (DirectTV): 502 (SD) and 1502 (HD)

Movistar TV: 601 (SD) and 870 (HD)

Inter Satellite: 242 (HD), 243 (SD) and 1242 (HD)

Inter: 48

Netune: 63.

Colombia

Digital Express Connection: 35 (HD)

Attachable: 40 and 51.

HVTV: 24.

ETB: 500 (HD)

DirectTV: 502 (SD) and 1502 (HD)

Movistar TV: 400, 601 (SD) and 870 (HD)

Claro TV: 701 (SD), 702 (SD), 720 (HD) and 1701 (HD)

TiGO: 41 (SD), 42 (SD), 283 (HD), 301 (SD) and 704 (HD)

Argentina

Flow: 306 (HD)

Movistar TV: 305 (HD)

Claro TV: 309 (HD)

Antina: 69.

DirectTV: 502 (SD) and 1502 (HD)

Express: 38, 49, 407 and 856 (HD)

Superchannel: 37/44, 423 (HD) and 931 (HD)

CPETV Santa Rosa: 204 (SD/Digital) and 702 (HD)

TVCO General Pico: 308 (SD/Digital) and 702 (HD)

Gigared: 19, 18.1, 405, 30, 20.4, 36, 68, and 23.5.

If you are in Spainyou have the option to watch the ceremony in Movistar Pluswhile abc is the channel chosen for the United States.

How to watch the 2023 Oscar Awards live online?

The Academy will cover the awards gala through Youtube.

” title=” The Oscars 2023 promises to surpass the previous installment. Photo: Brand

” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

The Oscars 2023 promises to surpass the previous installment. Photo: Mark

All the nominees for the Oscars 2023

Oscar 2023 nominees for best actor

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The banshees of inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”).

Oscar 2023 nominees for best actress

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything everywhere all at once”).

Oscar 2023 nominees for best picture

“All at Once Everywhere”

“No news at the front”

“Avatar: The Water Sense”

“Inisherin’s Banshees”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“tar”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Triangle of Sadness”

“They speak”.

Oscar 2023 nominees for best direction

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for “Everything at Once Everywhere”

Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg for “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field for “Tár”

Ruben Östlund for “The triangle of sadness”.

Oscar 2023 nominees for best supporting actor

Ke Huy Quan for “Everything at Once Everywhere”

Brendan Gleeson for “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry for “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch for “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan for “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Oscar 2023 nominees for best supporting actress

Jamie Lee Curtis for “Everything at Once Everywhere”

Stephanie Hsu for “Everything at Once Everywhere”

Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau for “The Whale”

Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Oscar 2023 nominees for best costume design

“Everything at once everywhere”

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Mrs. Harris’s Trip to Paris”.

Oscar 2023 nominees for best soundtrack

Son Lux for “Everything at Once Everywhere”

Volker Bertelmann for “All Quiet on the Front”

Justin Hurwitz for “Babylon”

Carter Burwell for “The Banshees of Inisherin”

John Williams for “The Fabelmans.”

Oscar 2023 nominees for best original screenplay

“Everything at Once Everywhere” by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

“Inisherin’s Banshees” by Martin McDonagh

“The Fabelmans” by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

“Tár” by Todd Field

“The triangle of sadness” by Ruben Östlund.

Oscar 2023 nominees for best editing

“All at Once Everywhere”

“Inisherin’s Banshees”

“Elvis”

“tar”

“Top Gun: Maverick”.

Oscar 2023 nominees for best song

“This is a life” in “Everything at once everywhere”

“Applause” on “Tell It Like a Woman”

“Hold my hand” in “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift me up” in “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”

“Naatu Naatu” in “RRR”.