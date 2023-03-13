The ‘child’ of Indiana Jones and the Goonies finally wins the Oscar 2023. Ke Huy Quan, 51, wins the statuette for best supporting actor in the 95th edition of the Oscars thanks to his interpretation of “Everything Everywhere All at Once “, the award-winning film by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Ke Huy Quan, of Vietnamese origin, arrives at the consecration crowning a career that began in the 80s with roles in films of great success at the box office: in 1984 he was Short Round next to Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones the temple of curses. In 1985 he played Data in the film The Goonies.

“Mom I just won an Oscar,” he began receiving the award. Then he spoke of his story: “Here I am, on a journey that began on a boat, I spent a year in a refugee camp and I ended up here. They are real stories, it’s not cinema, it’s the true American dream come true”. he said clutching the statuette in his hands.