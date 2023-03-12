Tonight will be held the evening of the Oscars 2023 and you can follow the live awards ceremony with the Movieplayer.it editorial staffalso assisted by some well-known faces of Multiplayer.it, live on Twitch.

The appointment is for tonight, 12 March 2023, at 10.00 pm on the Movieplayer.it Twitch channel, with a real marathon that will go on until tomorrow morning at 6:00. We will therefore start from a pre-show to get to the post-event comments, with the presence of several guests to discuss with.

As per tradition, the coverage will start from the arrival of the stars on the famous red carpet, will continue with the live broadcast of the awards and will reach the post-award comments with warm reactions from members of the editorial staff and other guests.

As for the members of the Movieplayer.it editorial staff, they are Antonio Cuomo, Valentina Ariete, Erika Sciamanna, Damiano Panattoni, Gabriel Valenti, Giovanna Delvino, but Pierpaolo Greco will also be directing, with the broadcast taking place from a local Rome.

So let’s see the plan of tonight’s event:

From 10.00 pm – Pre-show with previews, games, forecasts and comments in the company of connected guests: Maccio Capatonda (actor and author), Carolina Cavalli (director), Luca Nemolato (special effects artist), Paolo Strippoli (director ), Ludovico Di Martino (director), Tecla Zorzi (composer), Vladan Radovic (director of photography)

From 0:00 – Red Carpet Time, with all attention on the red carpet and the arrival of the stars at the ceremony

From 1:30 – The ceremony: live commentary on the Night of the Oscars and the awarding of the awards of this edition

From around 5:30 – Final comments after the closing of the event, with a summary of the prizes awarded and the impressions in hand.

Appointment therefore starting at 22:00 tonight on Movieplayer.it Twitch channelto follow the night of the Oscars 2023 together.