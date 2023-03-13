The 95th edition of the Oscar Awards closed a night in which the film Everything at once everywhere became the best film, which received a total of seven statuettes.

The gala hosted by Jimmy Kimmel began with the first category, best animated film, which was awarded to Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro. “Animation is not a genre. The animation is ready for all of us to take it seriously and be the protagonist of the discussion”.

Guillermo del Toro. Pinocchio is the best animated movie. Photo: diffusion

Then, an all-star parade would follow with the presentation of the remaining categories, with the film All at Once Everywhere taking the top prizes.

Best actress. To Michelle Yeoh for All at Once Everywhere. Photo: diffusion

Michelle Yeoh was the best actress for All at Once Everywhere. From the same cast, her companions Ke Huy Quan, best supporting actor, and Jamie Lee Curtis, best supporting actress.

Ke Huy Quan. Best Supporting Actor for All at Once Everywhere. He dedicated it to his 84-year-old mother. Photo: diffusion

Jamie Lee Curtis. His first Oscar for Everything at once everywhere. Photo: diffusion

Brendan Fraser took the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of Charlie in The Whale. “I started in this business 30 years ago and things didn’t go down easy for me,” he said through tears.