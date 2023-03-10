The 95th edition of the Awards Oscar 2023, The most important film event of the year that brings together the most representative exponents of the audiovisual and acting industry, is just days away from being held and promises to be one of the most commemorative galas in history due to the remarkable films that have managed to get a place Among the Oscar nominees.

However, in addition to recognizing the films and actors who will win the long-awaited golden statuette, one of the great expectations of the night is to see celebrities parade their sumptuous outfits in the prelude to the ceremony. But what not many know is that this edition will have a new feature: there will be no red carpet.but this will take the name of champagne carpet.

When will the 2023 Oscars red carpet be?

The red carpet of the Oscar Awards 2023 will be held next Sunday March 12 in Los Angeles, United States. In this event, the actors will be part of a prelude, will be interviewed and will wear their best costumes prior to the opening ceremony of the film event.

Oscar 2023: schedule by country

In Peru, the 2023 Oscar ceremony can be viewed from 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. However, here we leave you the schedules in which it will be broadcast in other countries:

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Mexico: 6.00 pm

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 7.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 1.00 am (Monday, March 13)

United States: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Where to watch the Oscar 2023 red carpet FREE ONLINE?

To follow the prelude to the Oscar Awards 2023, you must tune in to the TNT channel or follow its transmission through the Oscars YouTube channel. The broadcast will be available from 7.00 pm

How to watch TNT LIVE?

The channel T.N.T. in Peru It is available in the following signals:

DirecTV: channels 502 (SD) and 1502 (HD)

Movistar TV: channels 102 (SD), 730 (HD), 595 (SD) and 870 (HD)

Claro TV: channels 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD), and 1504 (HD)

How to watch ABC LIVE?

If you are located in the United States, you can follow the day of the 2023 Oscar Awards by tuning in to the channel abc via live stream through its official website.

Nominees for the Oscars 2023

Best film

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Triangle of sadness

“Women talking”

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything everywhere all at once”

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything everywhere all at once”

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything everywhere all at once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything everywhere all at once”

best animated film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel, the shell with shoes on”

“Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish”

“The sea beast”

Turning red

best international film

“All quiet on the western front”

“Argentina, 1985”

close

“EO”

“The quiet girl”

Best Documentary Short

“The elephant whisperers”

haulout

“How do you measure a year?”

“The Martha Mitchell effect”

“Stranger at the gate”

best documentary

“All that breathes”

“All the beauty and the bloodshed”

Fire of love

“A house made of splinters”

“Navalny”

best original song

“Applause” from “Tell it like a woman”

“Hold my hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift me up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This is a life” from “Everything everywhere all at once”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“All quiet on the western front”

“Glass onion: a knives out mystery”

“Living room”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women talking”

Best Original Screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

Triangle of sadness

best director

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, “Everything everywhere all at once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of sadness”

Best Production Design

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

best photography

“All quiet on the western front”

“Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

Best Costume Design

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“Mrs. Harris goes to Paris”

better sound

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

best animated short

“The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse”

“The flying sailor”

“Ice merchants”

“My year of dicks”

“An ostrich told me the world is fake and i think i believe it”

best short film

“An irish goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“le pupile”

night ride

“The red suitcase”

best soundtrack

“All quiet on the western front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“The Fabelmans”

better visual effects

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

best editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

best makeup