The 2023 Academy Awards in Hollywood celebrate their 95th edition on Sunday, March 12, and this time they will show live the 23 categories awarded, unlike last year’s ceremony. For this reason, there is expectation for this great event that brings together the most popular actors, directors and producers worldwide. Like every year, thousands of fans hope to follow LIVE the mega event.

How to follow the award ceremony? HERE We share with you the media in which they will be broadcast from Colombia and Venezuela.

Where and when are the 2023 Oscars held?

The Oscar Awards gala will take place this Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theater in the city of Los Angeles, California (United States).

Oscar 2023 Awards: schedule and transmission in Colombia

In Colombiathe ceremony of Oscars 2023 you can enjoy from 7.00 pm on Sunday March 12. The Oscars 2023 it can be seen through the cable signal T.N.T.. Likewise, this event will also be broadcast by the streaming service of HBO Max.

What channel broadcasts and how to watch TNT LIVE from Colombia?

DirecTV: Channels 502 SD and 1502 HD

Movistar TV: Channels 400, 601 SD and 870 HD

Claro TV: Channels 701 SD, 702 SD, 720 HD and 1701 HD

TiGO: Channels 41 SD, 42 SD, 283 HD, 301 SD and 704 HD

Digital Express Connection: 35 HD

Attachable: Channels 40 and 51

HV TV: Channel 24

ETB: Channel 500 HD

Oscar 2023 Awards: schedule and transmission in Venezuela

The Oscar Awards gala will be seen in Venezuela from 9:00 pm on March 12 in TNT, TNT Series, TNT Go and HBO Max.

What channel broadcasts and how to watch TNT LIVE from Venezuela?

On Simple TV (DirecTV): Channels 502 SD and 1502 HD

Movistar TV: Channels 601 SD and 870 HD

Inter Satellite: Channels 242 HD, 243 SD and 1242 HD

Inter: Channel 48

Netune: Channel 63

TV Zamora: Channels 59 SD and 163 HD