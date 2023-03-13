What happened? Angela Bassett She had a peculiar reaction to not winning the Oscar for best supporting actress. Upon hearing Jamie Lee Curtis’s name, she was the only nominee she didn’t applaud. This attitude was criticized on social networks. Many considered her her favorite, but the Academy decided to reward the interpreter of “Everything everywhere at the same time.” The one selected by “Wakanda Forever” could not take the famous and desired golden statuette in Los Angeles.

the movie of daniels has received good feedback from the public and its actors nominated in major award categories. The gala is taking place this Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, in California (United States).

This is how users reacted to Angela Basett

Some users noticed the gesture of Angela Basett at the Oscars 2023 and they made it a trend. “It is to never invite her again. What a lazy woman,” put an Internet user on Twitter. Some complained that she should have won the award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.