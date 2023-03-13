Another Oscar that goes to Germany! “All Quiet on the Western Front”, “No news on the front” in Spanish, has just won its second statuette so far this night. During the thank you speech, the support that Netflix, the streaming giant, gave the team in charge of the tape was mentioned.

As is known, the feature film competed with “Argentina, 1985”, “Close”, “EO” and “The Quiet Girl”. Santiago Miter’s film was one of the public’s favorites. For this reason, the comments on social networks did not wait. On Twitter, users have been commenting on the success of the Edward Berger film.