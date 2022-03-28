Zack Snyder’s Justice League he took away the satisfaction of beating Spider-Man: No Way Home And Avengers: Endgame ai Oscar 2022winning the Cheer Moment voted by the public for the scene where Flash runs back in time.

In our review of Zack Snyder’s Justice League we also talked about sequences like this one, which actually add particularly emotional moments to the film, especially for fans of DC heroes, compared to the original edition.

As mentioned, the public recognized the film’s ability to excite viewers, awarding it for the Cheer Moment best among the films in competition, which in this edition also included several past productions, from Matrix to Dreamgirls.

However, beating Marvel was not the only satisfaction that Zack Snyder was able to take off during the last Oscar award ceremony: his Army of the Dead was awarded as a fan favorite movie.

The new awards have been highly appreciated by audiences and critics alike, although they are not yet prizes capable of enjoying the same consideration as the traditional ones, awarded by the jury of the Academy Awards.