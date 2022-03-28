The 2022 Oscar Awards already have their winners. In a gala full of surprises, like the one starring Will Smith with Chris Rock where the interpreter of “King Richard” hit the comic actor, more than one viewer and movie lover saw how their favorite movie, actor, actress and production took home prize.
Check out the full list of winners at the 2022 Oscars below.
Oscar winners 2022
- Best film
- Belfast
- CODA – WINNER*
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive my Car
- dunes
- king richard
- Licorice Pizza
- nightmare alley
- The Power of the Dog
- west side story
- best sound editing
- Dune – WINNER*
- Belfast
- no time to die
- The power of the dog
- west side story
- Best Short Documentary
- The Queen of Basketball – WINNER*
- Audible
- lead me home
- Three songs for Benazir
- When we were bullies
- Best animated short film
- The Windshield Wiper – WINNER*
- Affairs of the Art
- Beast
- boxballet
- robin robin
- best short film
- The Long Goodbye – WINNER*
- Ala Kachuu—Take and Run
- The dress
- on my mind
- please hold
- best soundtrack
- Dune – WINNER*
- Don’t look up
- Charm
- Parallel Mothers
- the power of the dog
- best montage
- Dune – WINNER*
- Don’t Look Up
- king richard
- the power of the dog
- Tick, tick… BOOM!
- Best Production Design
- Dune – WINNER*
- Nightmare Alley
- the power of the dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- west side story
- Best hair and makeup
- The eyes of Tammy Faye – WINNER*
- Coming 2 America
- cruel
- dunes
- House of Gucci
- Best Supporting Actress
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story – WINNER*
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Even Janue Ellis, King Richard
- best photography
- Dune – WINNER*
- Nightmare Alley
- the power of the dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- west side story
- Better visual effects
- Dune – WINNER*
- free-guy
- no time to die
- Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings
- Spider-Man: no way home
- best animated film
- Charm – WINNER*
- Luca
- flee
- The Mitchells vs. themachine
- Raya and the last dragon
- Best Supporting Actor
- Troy Kotsur, CODA – WINNER*
- Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
- best international film
- Drive My Car – WINNER*
- flee
- It was the hand of God
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- The worst person in the world
- Best Costume Design
- Cruella – WINNER*
- Cyrano
- dunes
- Nightmare Alley
- west side story
- Best Original Screenplay
- Belfast – WINNER*
- Don’t Look Up
- king richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- CODA – WINNER*
- drive my car
- dunes
- The lost daughter
- the power of the dog
- best original song
- No time to die – WINNER*
- Be Alive by King Richard
- Two little caterpillars, from Enchantment
- Down to Joy, from Belfast
- Somehow You Do by Four Good Days
- Best Documentary Feature
- Summer of Soul – WINNER*
- Ascension
- Attica
- flee
- riding with fire
- best director
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog – WINNER*
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive my car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
- best Actor
- Will Smith, King Richard – WINNER*
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Best actress
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye – WINNER*
- Olivia Colman, The lost daughter
- Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer.
