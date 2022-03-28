The ninety-fourth took place yesterday, March 27, 2022 Oscar ceremony And Will Smith was awarded as best leading actor for the role of Richard Williams in the film A Winning Family. However, before receiving the coveted prize, the actor slapped host Chris Rock live for a joke about his wife.

The 2022 Oscars ceremony will certainly not be remembered solely for the triumphs of films like The Signs of the Heart, The Power of the Dog or Dunes. Will Smith and Chris Rock, in fact, became the protagonists of an unpleasant event. Actor and comedian Chris Rock was in fact on stage to award the winner in the category of best documentary and, during his monologue, he made fun of hair of Jada Pinkett SmithWill Smith’s wife, stating that she was to play the lead in the film’s sequel GI Jane.

In the film, the actress Demi Moore plays the role of a female soldier with shaved hair and therefore it led Rock to make a joke about the hair of both. Nonetheless, Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, a disease that can lead to hair loss, which has sent her husband on a rampage. Will Smith smiled first, and seconds later he approached Chris Rock menacingly giving him a slap live worldwide for the Oscars.

Rock, visibly confused and shaken, tried to ease the tension, but Smith screamed not to mention his wife again. Later, Will Smith received the Academy Award for Best Actor in the film A Winning Family, in which he plays Richard Williams, the obsessive father of the world-famous tennis players. Venus and Serena Williams. During his tearful victory speech, Smith apologized to the Academy for his overreaction, but he didn’t do it with Chris Rock. The actor then stated that in the world of cinema “you have to be able to have people who disrespect you. And you have to smile, you have to pretend that everything is fine“.

So, the 2022 Oscars have reserved many confirmations and several surprises in terms of films, but it will probably be remembered above all for Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock. We remind you that on our site you can find the list of all the winners for all categories.