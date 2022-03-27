The 94th edition of the Oscar awards is getting closer and, although the ceremony recognizes the best of cinema during the last year, throughout the history of the event there have been artists who have not received the award due to some inconvenience, and some have even rejected it as a way of protest.

Since 1929, the date on which the first ceremony of the Academy, a little more than 15 artists have not received the award, of which three openly rejected it. Find out who they are below.

The fine art foundry, Polich Tallix, located in Rock Tavern, New York, is in charge of manufacturing the Oscar statuettes. Photo: AFP

Dusley Nichols

The first person to decline an Oscar was screenwriter Dusley Nichols, who won best screenplay for the 1935 film “The Informant.” The writer refused to accept the award, citing the ongoing writers’ strike as the reason. then in Hollywood because the Academy was opposed to independent unions.

“As one of the founders of the Screen Writers’ Guild, which was conceived as a rebellion against the Academy and born out of disappointment with the way it worked against talent employed in any emergency, I deeply regret not being able to accept this award,” he wrote in a letter to the Academy that was reported by The Associated Press in 1936. “To accept it would be to turn your back on nearly 1,000 members of the Writers Guild.”

Dusley Nichols was the first to refuse an Oscar Award. Photo: diffusion

George C Scott

In 1971, George C. Scott won the award for best actor for his part in “Patton.” However, upon hearing the news, he sent a telegram to the organizers to refuse to be part of the award ceremony and indicated that the Academy gala was an offensive event because it confronted the actors.

George C. Scott as General George S. Patton in “Patton” from 1970. Photo: 20th Century Studios

Marlon Brando

Marlon Brando won the best actor statuette in 1972 for his portrayal of Vito Corleone in “The Godfather”; but the famous performer did not appear at the ceremony and in his place Sacheen Littlefeather took the stage to decline the award on behalf of Brando. “Tonight I come on behalf of Marlon Brando and he has asked me to tell you (…) that he unfortunately rejects this generous award. And that is due to the mistreatment of American Indians today by the film industry (…) and also because of what happened recently at Wounded Knee”, were some of the words mentioned by Littlefeather.