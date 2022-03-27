The 2022 Oscar Awards will take place today, March 27, in Los Angeles, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Unlike previous editions, the current one will have as a novelty the addition of a new category oscar fan favorite.

“Fans’ favorite movie” has been a modality that gave people something to talk about on social networks. Its objective is that the audience can participate in the ceremony and support your favorite film through Twitter.

Who are the favorites to win the fan favorite Oscar?

“Cinderella”

“ Spider-man: no way home”

“F9”

“ army of the dead ”

“The Suicide Squad”

“No time to die”

“Venom: let there be Carnage”

“Godzilla vs. Kong”.

The Oscar Awards event will take place on March 27, 2022.

How is the process to vote for my favorite movie?

Although the vote for the Oscar fans favorite ended on March 3, it is expected that this modality will continue for future editions. In that sense, we share with you the procedure to support your favorite movie even though it has not been nominated-