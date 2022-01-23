The expected 94th edition of the Oscars It will take place on March 27. Likewise, there are many audiovisual proposals that premiered between March 1 and December 31, 2021 that could enter competition in this gala. Similarly, the award ceremony, which is one of the most important moments of the night, will be held in person and it is expected to attract more public, after one of the lowest audiences was recorded in the last edition. of its history, less than 10 million, and it will take place on the Los Angeles train with the presence of only a few guests and nominees, and the biosecurity measures taken by the pandemic of the COVID-19.

Next, we will tell you all the details about this long-awaited event that celebrates the best of cinema, as well as the most recognized performances and the most prestigious film directors.

When will the 94th edition of the Oscars be?

The award ceremony will be held on next March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles.

When will the winners be announced?

Nominees will be announced on February 8. Likewise, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts announced that the voting to elect the candidates in the 23 categories will take place between January 27 and February 1.

What will this year’s awards be like?

According to the organization, this year’s ceremony will be in person. Due to the pandemic, past editions were held with reduced capacity and with virtual participation. However, for this year the presence is scheduled and even, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Tom Holland could be the host of the night.

Who are the favorites for this year?

Among the favorites for this 94th edition are different films that were released both in theaters and on streaming platforms. Movies like The Power of the Dog, Dune, West Side Story, CODA, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Dark Daughter, among others could be the candidates to win a statuette.