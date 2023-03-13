Oscar 2023, the winners: who won the prestigious awards

OSCARS 2023 WINNERS – Who won the 2023 Oscar awards assigned on the Italian night between March 12 and 13 in Hollywood? The winners were… NEWS UPDATE…

Nominations

Who were the nominees to win the various Academy Awards 2023? Here they are divided by category (winners in bold):

Best Film

Nothing new on the western front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The spirits of the island

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

The Spirits of the Island – Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg

Tár–Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Ostlund

The actresses nominated for Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tar

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler-Elvis

Colin Farrell – The spirits of the island

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy-Living

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The spirits of the island

Brian Tyree Henry-Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The spirits of the island

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actresses nominated for Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther – Wakanda Forver

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The spirits of the Island

Jamie Lee Curtis – EveryThing Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu – EveryThing Everywhere All At Once

Best Original Screenplay

The spirits of the island

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

Film nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay

Nothing new on the western front

Glass Onion – Knives Out

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best International Film

All Quiet on the Western Front – Germany

Argentina, 1985 – Argentina

Close – Belgium

EO – Poland

The Quiet Girl – Ireland

Film nominated for Best Animated Film

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

Marcel the Shell

Puss in Boots 2

The Monster of the Seas

Red

Better Editing

The Spirits of the Island

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Film nominated for Best Production Design

Nothing new on the western front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Photography

Nothing new on the western front

Bard

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar

Film nominated for Best Costumes

Babylon

Black Panther Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyles

Nothing new on the western front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Visual Effects

Nothing new on the western front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Film nominated for Best Sound

Nothing new on the western front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Score

Nothing new on the western front

Babylon

The Spirits of the Island

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

“Applause” – Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

“This is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Strangers at the Gate

Best Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

The Pupils

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best animated short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It