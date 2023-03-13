Oscar 2023, the winners: who won the prestigious awards
Who won the 2023 Oscar awards assigned on the Italian night between March 12 and 13 in Hollywood?
Nominations
Who were the nominees to win the various Academy Awards 2023? Here they are divided by category (winners in bold):
Best Film
Nothing new on the western front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The spirits of the island
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
The Spirits of the Island – Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg
Tár–Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Ostlund
The actresses nominated for Best Leading Actress
Cate Blanchett – Tar
Ana De Armas – Blonde
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Leading Actor
Austin Butler-Elvis
Colin Farrell – The spirits of the island
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy-Living
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson – The spirits of the island
Brian Tyree Henry-Causeway
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The spirits of the island
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actresses nominated for Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther – Wakanda Forver
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The spirits of the Island
Jamie Lee Curtis – EveryThing Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu – EveryThing Everywhere All At Once
Best Original Screenplay
The spirits of the island
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
Film nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay
Nothing new on the western front
Glass Onion – Knives Out
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best International Film
All Quiet on the Western Front – Germany
Argentina, 1985 – Argentina
Close – Belgium
EO – Poland
The Quiet Girl – Ireland
Film nominated for Best Animated Film
Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro
Marcel the Shell
Puss in Boots 2
The Monster of the Seas
Red
Better Editing
The Spirits of the Island
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Film nominated for Best Production Design
Nothing new on the western front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Photography
Nothing new on the western front
Bard
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar
Film nominated for Best Costumes
Babylon
Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs Harris goes to Paris
Best Makeup and Hairstyles
Nothing new on the western front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Best Visual Effects
Nothing new on the western front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Film nominated for Best Sound
Nothing new on the western front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Score
Nothing new on the western front
Babylon
The Spirits of the Island
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Best Original Song
“Applause” – Tell It Like a Woman
“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” – RRR
“This is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Best Documentary Short
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Strangers at the Gate
Best Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
The Pupils
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best animated short
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
