AND The signs of the heartAmerican remake of French The Belier familythe best film ai Oscar 2022, a questionable choice that will be talked about for a long time. The film also won awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor to Troy Kotsur, the second deaf performer to win an Oscar after Marlee Matlin (featured in the film) for Best Actress in 1987 for Sons of a lesser god.

Continuing in the Actors category, Will Smith and Ariana DeBose win best actor and best supporting actress respectively for A winning family – King Richard And West Side Storywhile the 2022 Oscar race for best actress ends with Jessica Chastain’s victory for Tammy Faye’s eyes.

The real star of the evening, however, was the science fiction Dunes (here our review) of Villeneuve who wins 6 statuettes, for the technical categories for the best soundtrack by Hans Zimmer. Nothing to do for the Italians in the competition: in the best foreign film category, the highly rated winner Drive my car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, while in the categories of best animated film and best costumes (our Massimo Cantini Parrini was nominated with Jacqueline Durran for Cyrano) win respectively Encanto And Cruella.

Shocking incident on the night of the 2022 Oscars, when Will Smith slapped actor and presenter Chris Rock: the latter, while presenting the award for best documentary, indulged in an unhappy joke against by Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will’s wife, referring to her alopecia. The furious husband then took the stage and gave the African-American comedian a loud slap.

To follow, all the winners:

Best Film

Drive My Car

Don’t Look Up

The signs of the heart

Licorice Pizza

Dunes

West Side Story

The power of the dog

Belfast

A winning family – King Richard

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

Best Director

Jane Campion for The power of the dog

for The power of the dog Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Steven Spielberg for West Side Story

Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith for A winning family – King Richard

for A winning family – King Richard Benedict Cumberbatch for The power of the dog

Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Denzel Washington for Macbeth

Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos

Olivia Colman for The dark daughter

Penélope Cruz for Madres paralelas

Kristen Stewart for Spencer

Jessica Chastain for Tammy Faye’s eyes

Best Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee for The power of the dog

Troy Kotsur for The signs of the heart

for The signs of the heart Ciarán Hinds for Belfast

Jesse Plemons for The power of the dog

JK Simmons for Being the Ricardos

Best Supporting Actress Ariana DeBose – West Side Story Jessie Buckley – The dark daughter ( The Lost Daughter ) Judi Dench – Belfast Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog ( The Power of the Dog ) Aunjanue Ellis – A winning family – King Richard ( King Richard )



Best Non-Original Screenplay

The signs of the heart

Drive My Car

Dunes

The dark daughter

The power of the dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t look up

A winning family – King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The worst person in the world

Best Animated Film

Encanto

The Mitchells against the machines

Flee

Luca

Raya and the last dragon

Best International Film

It was the hand of God

Drive My Car

Flee

The worst person in the world

Lunana – A Yak in the Classroom

Best Costumes

Cruella

Cyrano

Dunes

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best sound

Belfast

Dunes

No time to die

The power of the dog

West Side Story

Best soundtrack

Don’t look up

Madres Paralelas

Dunes

Encanto

The power of the dog

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the art

The Windshield Wiper

Beast

Boxballet

Robin Robin

Best Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please hold

Best editing

Don’t look up

Dunes

A winning family – King Richard

The power of the dog

Tick, tick… Boom!

Best makeup and hairstyle

The prince is looking for a son

Cruella

Dunes

Tammy Faye’s eyes

House of Gucci

Best Original Song

Be Alive from A winning family – King Richard

Dos Oroguitas from Encanto

Down to Joy from Belfast

No time to die from No time to die

Somehow you do from Four good days

Best Documentary Short Film

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs For Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Documentary

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

Best special effects

Dunes

Free Guy – Hero for play

No time to die

Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best photography

Dunes

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

The power of the dog

Macbeth

West Side Story

Best scenography