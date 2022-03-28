AND The signs of the heartAmerican remake of French The Belier familythe best film ai Oscar 2022, a questionable choice that will be talked about for a long time. The film also won awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor to Troy Kotsur, the second deaf performer to win an Oscar after Marlee Matlin (featured in the film) for Best Actress in 1987 for Sons of a lesser god.
Continuing in the Actors category, Will Smith and Ariana DeBose win best actor and best supporting actress respectively for A winning family – King Richard And West Side Storywhile the 2022 Oscar race for best actress ends with Jessica Chastain’s victory for Tammy Faye’s eyes.
The real star of the evening, however, was the science fiction Dunes (here our review) of Villeneuve who wins 6 statuettes, for the technical categories for the best soundtrack by Hans Zimmer. Nothing to do for the Italians in the competition: in the best foreign film category, the highly rated winner Drive my car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, while in the categories of best animated film and best costumes (our Massimo Cantini Parrini was nominated with Jacqueline Durran for Cyrano) win respectively Encanto And Cruella.
Shocking incident on the night of the 2022 Oscars, when Will Smith slapped actor and presenter Chris Rock: the latter, while presenting the award for best documentary, indulged in an unhappy joke against by Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will’s wife, referring to her alopecia. The furious husband then took the stage and gave the African-American comedian a loud slap.
To follow, all the winners:
Best Film
- Drive My Car
- Don’t Look Up
- The signs of the heart
- Licorice Pizza
- Dunes
- West Side Story
- The power of the dog
- Belfast
- A winning family – King Richard
- The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
Best Director
- Jane Campion for The power of the dog
- Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
- Steven Spielberg for West Side Story
- Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Will Smith for A winning family – King Richard
- Benedict Cumberbatch for The power of the dog
- Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Denzel Washington for Macbeth
- Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos
- Olivia Colman for The dark daughter
- Penélope Cruz for Madres paralelas
- Kristen Stewart for Spencer
- Jessica Chastain for Tammy Faye’s eyes
Best Supporting Actor
- Kodi Smit-McPhee for The power of the dog
- Troy Kotsur for The signs of the heart
- Ciarán Hinds for Belfast
- Jesse Plemons for The power of the dog
- JK Simmons for Being the Ricardos
Best Supporting Actress
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Jessie Buckley – The dark daughter (The Lost Daughter)
- Judi Dench – Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog (The Power of the Dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis – A winning family – King Richard (King Richard)
Best Non-Original Screenplay
- The signs of the heart
- Drive My Car
- Dunes
- The dark daughter
- The power of the dog
Best Original Screenplay
- Belfast
- Don’t look up
- A winning family – King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The worst person in the world
Best Animated Film
- Encanto
- The Mitchells against the machines
- Flee
- Luca
- Raya and the last dragon
Best International Film
- It was the hand of God
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The worst person in the world
- Lunana – A Yak in the Classroom
Best Costumes
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dunes
- The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Best sound
- Belfast
- Dunes
- No time to die
- The power of the dog
- West Side Story
Best soundtrack
- Don’t look up
- Madres Paralelas
- Dunes
- Encanto
- The power of the dog
Best Animated Short Film
- Affairs of the art
- The Windshield Wiper
- Beast
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
Best Short Film
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please hold
Best editing
- Don’t look up
- Dunes
- A winning family – King Richard
- The power of the dog
- Tick, tick… Boom!
Best makeup and hairstyle
- The prince is looking for a son
- Cruella
- Dunes
- Tammy Faye’s eyes
- House of Gucci
Best Original Song
- Be Alive from A winning family – King Richard
- Dos Oroguitas from Encanto
- Down to Joy from Belfast
- No time to die from No time to die
- Somehow you do from Four good days
Best Documentary Short Film
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs For Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Best Documentary
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Writing with Fire
Best special effects
- Dunes
- Free Guy – Hero for play
- No time to die
- Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best photography
- Dunes
- The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
- Macbeth
- West Side Story
Best scenography
- Dunes
- The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
- Macbeth
- West Side Story
