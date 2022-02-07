The 2022 Oscar Awards will name all of its nominees soon, and films like The power of the dog, Belfast, Dune, West side story, among others, are already beginning to sound louder. Thus, a new change in the category best film It has attracted attention, since it could define the number of spectators at the gala, as well as benefit the winner.

As usual, the Academy has once again reviewed the respective categories of nominees this year and it turns out that this year the statuette for best film would be more than close.

What is the new change in the best film category?

This year, the 94th edition of the Oscar 2022 will expand its list and nominate a total of 10 films for the best film category.

All Oscar 2022 nominees will be announced this Tuesday, February 8. Photo: AFP

This variant had not been seen in the last 11 years, since since then the maximum number of nominees in this category had been 9.

Although this is not the first time that something similar has happened, this configuration could be important to see certain feature films within the most important list of the gala.

The importance of change

Although it may seem trivial, this change has some relevance this year, since having more space, some tapes could reach the long-awaited nomination.

The Academy started nominating superhero movies a couple of years ago, but has never put any in the best picture category.

Marvel and Sony launched a campaign last year for Spider-Man: No Way Home to earn a best picture nomination at the 2022 Oscars. Photo: @mavericksmovies

In such a way, the Oscars 2022 could see the arrival of Spider-Man: no way home to the list of best feature films.

As a consequence, the audience that watched the Marvel and Sony movie would be interested in watching the award show and, therefore, there would be many more viewers this year compared to last year.

The favorites to the Oscar 2022

After Spider-Man: No Way, The Alley of Lost Souls and The House of Gucci failed to get the nod from the Producers Guild, they have a very difficult time reaching the nomination.

This would leave the category of best film to tapes like The Power of the Dog, CODA: The Sounds of Silence, Dune, Belfast, Don’t Look Up and West Side Story, among other.

The central ceremony of the Oscars 2022 will take place on March 27 this year. Photo: Composite/NEON/Netflix

At the moment, nothing is said until the day of the announcement of the nominations for each category for the 2022 Oscar Awards.