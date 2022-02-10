The 2022 Oscar Awards will take place on March 27 and the Academy has already shared the full list of nominees. To the delight of the fans, Marvel Studios He made an appearance again and has a good chance of taking home the gold.

Although the studio applied for several categories, including best picture, it has Spider-Man and Shang-Chi as its representatives. The competition will not be easy in this latest edition, but it would not be the first time that a superhero film has surprised.

On this occasion, Marvel Studios only managed quotas for the category of best visual effects. Next, we share the list of nominees among which are the third installment of Spider-Man and the first film of the kung fu master.

Dune: Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

No Time To Die: Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, and Chris Corbould

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, and Daniel Sudick

Free guy: Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Daniel Sudick

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings: Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, Dan Oliver.

Spider-Man: No Way Home showed how Peter Parker couldn’t deal with the exposure of his superheroic identity. After asking Doctor Strange for help so that everyone forgets him, the spell ends badly and attracts threats from other alternate worlds.

Shang-Chi revealed how Shaun confronts his past after an encounter with the Ten Rings terrorist group. He must face enemies he thought he had left behind when he was drawn into the web of the mysterious organization that his father is a part of.