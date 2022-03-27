Ukraine-Russia War and Oscars 2022, if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not invited to the Oscars or is not allowed to speak, “I hope there will be a boycott and an abandonment of the ceremony”. This is what the actor and director Sean Penn said during an interview with CNN.

The actor and director, winner of two statuettes in the course of his career, experienced firsthand the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine: at the moment of the outbreak of the conflict, Penn was in fact in the country to shoot a documentary, and to to save himself he had to walk to the border with Poland. “Ukraine is the spearhead of the struggle for the dreams of democracy – the US actor told CNN, who recently declared that he wants to help refugees in Poland through his humanitarian foundation – If we leave it to fight alone , we lose our soul like America “.

It is not yet known whether Ukrainian Prime Minister Zelensky will be present in virtual connection at the Oscars ceremony, scheduled for tonight starting at 2.00 Italian time. The negotiations for his presence, according to rumors, are however in progress.