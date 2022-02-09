The nominations for the Oscars 2022 have been presented, with The power of the dog as one of the most recognized by the Academy by achieving 12 mentions at the awards gala. Dune, by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, achieved a cumulative 10 nominations in total.

With the most important film party of the year keeping the secrets of its gala, one of its biggest unknowns is who will host the 2022 Oscars. While we await the organization’s response, Let’s review the movies that will be part of the ceremony and that can be seen on Netflix.

Adam McKay’s film brings together a star cast that includes Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett, as well as Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry and Timothée Chalamet, in a plot where the consequences of change climate will be the end of humanity.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Phil Burbank, a charismatic but ruthless rancher who sets out to torment Rose (Kirsten Dunst), a widow, and her son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). When Phil’s brother George marries Rose, his desire and method of intimidating them intensifies, until he takes young Peter under his wing.

Based on Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical, it follows an aspiring playwright working as a waiter in New York as he writes Superbia, which he hopes will be the next great American musical.

Parallel mothers (premiere: February 18)

Two women, Janis and Ana, meet at a hospital where they are going to give birth. They are both single and accidentally got pregnant. Middle-aged Janis is unrepentant and, in the hours leading up to the delivery, brimming with happiness; the other, Ana, is a teenager and she is scared. Janis tries to cheer her up. The few words that cross in those hours will create a very close bond between the two that will change the lives of both.

A college professor confronts her disturbing past after meeting a woman and her young daughter while vacationing in Italy.

