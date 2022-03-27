The 94th annual Academy Awards, the 2022 Oscars, are about to begin and movie fans are already debating who the big winners will be.

Like every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards the best of Hollywood in the last year, but for this 2022 it was surprising to report that eight categories would be announced in a preshow of the event.

Live: Oscar 2022: minute by minute of the awards gala Kevin Costner at the Oscars 2022 Kevin Costner, actor famous for “Dances with wolves,” “The Bodyguard” and more, will be in charge of announcing his win for best director at the 2022 Oscars. Luis Fonsi at the Oscars 2022 “There is no talk of Bruno”, soundtrack of “Encanto”, will be performed by Luis Fonsi. The singer will be part of the group of artists that will sing the theme. Oscar 2022: Guillermo del Toro arrived at the gala Guillermo del Toro, Oscar winner for The Shape of Water, is present at this year’s awards. Becky G and Luis Fonsi will sing “No Se Habla de Bruno” at the 2022 Oscars “We don’t talk About Bruno” from the movie “Encanto” will have its first live performance at the 94th Academy Awards. Becky G and Luis Fonsi will join Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán and Diane Guerrero, part of the cast of the nominated film, who will perform the song by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The 2022 Oscars red carpet has begun! Jessica Chastain is the favorite to win the award for best actress at the 2022 Oscars. She competes with Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer). Marvel present at the Oscars 2022 Fans of Marvel’s MCU will see Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch and the cast of Shang-Chi at the 2022 Oscars. Will Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire be in attendance? Confirmed singers at the 2022 Oscar Awards Billie Eilish: “No time to die” from “No time to die” Sebastián Yatra: “Two caterpillars” from “Encanto” Van Morrison: “Down to Joy” from “Belfast” Beyoncé: “Be alive” from “The Williams Method” Reba McEntire: “Somehow to do” from “4 days”. Who will present the 2022 Oscar Awards? In its 94th edition, the Oscars will be presented by: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. This would be the first time three women have kicked off the Academy Awards. Nominated films for Best Picture Among the favorites are: “The power of the dog”, “Dune” and “West side story”. Know the complete list: -“Belfast” -“CODA” -“Don’t look up” -“Drive my car” -“Dune” -“The Williams Method” -“Licorice Pizza” -“The Alley of Lost Souls” -“The power of the dog” -“West side story”. Where to watch ONLINE the films nominated for the Oscars 2022? The feature films that are nominated for the 2022 Oscar Awards can be seen through the streaming platforms HBO Max, Apple TV, Movistar +, Rakuten and Amazon Prime Video. The Oscars are this Sunday, March 27. From Los Angeles, California, Hollywood meets to see which actor, actress, film and production in general will be awarded by the Academy. Follow all incidents here in La República.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars

Favorites to win at the Oscars 2022

Oscar 2022: Jane Campion starts as the favorite to win the award for “Best Director” PHOTO: AFP

The favorite to win best director is Jane Campion, mind behind “The power of the dog”, who has already received more than one recognition in the awards season.

What time does the 2022 Oscars ceremony start?

Photo: composition The Republic

For viewers from Peru, Colombia and Ecuador, the ceremony will begin this Sunday, March 27 at 7:00 pm, and the red carpet will begin an hour and a half before the long-awaited film event. In the case of Mexico, the Oscars 2022 will start at 6:00 p.m.

Peru : 7.00 p.m.

United States : 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) – 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)

Mexico : 6.00 p.m.

Colombia : 7.00 p.m.

Ecuador : 7.00 p.m.

Argentina : 9.00 p.m.

Chile : 9.00 p.m.

Spain: 1:00 a.m. (Monday, March 28).

On which channel can we see the most anticipated film gala?

In the United States, the 2022 Oscar Awards will be broadcast on the ABC channel. In Peru and several Latin American countries, the gala can be seen from the TNT signal.