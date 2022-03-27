The 94th annual Academy Awards, the 2022 Oscars, are about to begin and movie fans are already debating who the big winners will be.
Like every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards the best of Hollywood in the last year, but for this 2022 it was surprising to report that eight categories would be announced in a preshow of the event.
The favorite to win best director is Jane Campion, mind behind “The power of the dog”, who has already received more than one recognition in the awards season.
What time does the 2022 Oscars ceremony start?
For viewers from Peru, Colombia and Ecuador, the ceremony will begin this Sunday, March 27 at 7:00 pm, and the red carpet will begin an hour and a half before the long-awaited film event. In the case of Mexico, the Oscars 2022 will start at 6:00 p.m.
- Peru: 7.00 p.m.
- United States: 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) – 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)
- Mexico: 6.00 p.m.
- Colombia: 7.00 p.m.
- Ecuador: 7.00 p.m.
- Argentina: 9.00 p.m.
- Chile: 9.00 p.m.
- Spain: 1:00 a.m. (Monday, March 28).
On which channel can we see the most anticipated film gala?
In the United States, the 2022 Oscar Awards will be broadcast on the ABC channel. In Peru and several Latin American countries, the gala can be seen from the TNT signal.
- DirecTV: 502 | 213
- Clear: 22 | 138 | 590 | 53 | 1504
- Movistar: 102 | 103 | 730 | 595 | 596 | 870
- Cable Peru: 59 | 71.
