The Oscar Awards is one of the most anticipated events of this 2022. As is known, this event will recognize the best of movies in its 23 different categories confirmed by The academyso it is not surprising that many have high expectations about who the winners will be.

Next, we show all the details so you don’t miss the great gala and where can it be seen in Peru and in different Latin American countries.

The RAE details certain precisions to correctly write the name of the Academy Awards. Photo: AFP

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2022: details of the award ceremony, the red carpet, presenters and more

What time does the 2022 Oscars ceremony start?

For viewers from Peru, Colombia and Ecuador, the ceremony will begin this Sunday March 27 at 7.00 pm , and the red carpet will start an hour and a half before the expected film event. In the case of Mexico, the Oscars 2022 will start at 6:00 p.m.

Peru : 7.00 p.m.

United States : 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) – 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)

Mexico : 6.00 p.m.

Colombia : 7.00 p.m.

Ecuador : 7.00 p.m.

Argentina : 9.00 p.m.

Chile : 9.00 p.m.

Spain: 1:00 a.m. (Monday, March 28).

On which channel can we see the most anticipated film gala?

In the United States, the 2022 Oscar Awards will be broadcast on the ABC channel. In Peru and several Latin American countries, the gala can be seen from the TNT signal.

In this list, you can find the channels to watch the event, according to the TV operator in Peru and in other locations in the region:

DirecTV: 502 | 213

Clear: 22 | 138 | 590 | 53 | 1504

Movistar: 102 | 103 | 730 | 595 | 596 | 870

Cable Peru: 59 | 71

See TNT in Mexico

TNT on DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) Channel 1502 (HD)

TNT on Simple TV: Channel 502 (SD/HD) Channel 1502 (HD)

TNT on Dish: Channel 370 (SD) Channel 870 (HD)

TNT on Sky: Channel 415 (SD) Channel 1415 (HD).

See TNT in Brazil

TNT Live TV: Channel 657 (SD) Channel 892 (HD)

TNT on Sky: Channel 108 (SD) Channel 508 (HD).

See TNT in Colombia

TNT on DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) Channel 1502 (HD)

TNT on Tigo: Channel 502 (SD) Channel 1502 (HD)

TNT on Entel TV: Channel 53 (SD)

TNT on Sky: Channel 301 (SD) Channel 704 (HD).

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2022: where and how to see the red carpet and the Academy Awards gala?

See TNT in Argentina

TNT in Antina: Channel 69

TNT on Satellite: Channel 502 (SD)

TNT on DirecTV: Channel 415 (SD)

TNT on Express: Channel 38 (Rosario, San Lorenzo) Channel 49 (Salta) Channel 407 (Digital) Channel 856 (HD).

See TNT in Chile

TNT in Tigo: Channel 595 (SD) Channel 870 (HD)

TNT on TuVes HD: Channel 243 (SD) Channel 131 (HD)

TNT on Entel TV HD: Channel 109 (HD)

TNT on Claro TV: Channel 92 (SD) Channel 592 (HD)

TNT in Pacific World: Channel 66 (SD) Channel 566 (HD)

TNT on VTR: Channel 56 (SD) Channel 781 (HD).

See TNT in Paraguay

TNT on Terrestrial: Channel 201 (SD) Channel 751 (HD)

TNT on Sky: Channel 301 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

TNT on Personal TV HD: Channel 243

TNT on Claro TV: Channel 42 (SD) Channel 144 (HD)

TNT in Tigo: Channel 301 (SD).

See TNT in Bolivia

TNT on Sky: Channel 301 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

TNT on Entel: Channel 282

TNT on Inter Satellite: Channel 243 (SD) Channel 242 (HD)

TNT in Cotas: Channel 207 (SD)

See TNT in Ecuador

TNT on Claro TV: Channel 140 (SD) Channel 640 (HD)

TNT on Colcable: Channel 40 (HD).

Who are the presenters invited to the award ceremony?

For the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards, the Academy chose three women to open the film gala. They are Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. As you might expect, they will each be driving around an hour during the entire event.