They were announced on Tuesday 8 February nominations ai Oscar 2022. The awards ceremony for Academy Awards (another name of the prestigious award) is scheduled for the night between 27 and 28 March at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The Power of the Dogthe pseudo-western signed by Jane Campion, is the first for the number of nominations (12) for the Oscar 2022, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch. They follow the science fiction Dunes by Denis Villeneuve (10, here our review), the semi-biographer Belfast by Kenneth Branagh (7) and the remake of the cult musical West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg.

Italy also stands out in the most important competition of the award season: Paolo Sorrentino (as expected) is a candidate in the best foreign film category for It was the hand of God (our review), while Enrico Casarosa gets his second nomination (this time in the best animated film category) for the Pixar film Luca (our review).

One of the main films of this season, Drive my caran adaptation of Murakami’s eponymous story directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, received four nominations ai Oscar 2022: best film, best direction, best foreign language film and best screenplay adapted for the big screen.

Pure Danish animation documentary Flee surprisingly, ending up nominated in three different categories: best foreign film, best animated film and best documentary.

Below all the applications:

Best Film

Drive My Car

Don’t Look Up

The signs of the heart

Licorice Pizza

Dunes

West Side Story

The power of the dog

Belfast

A winning family – King Richard

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

Best Director

Jane Campion for The power of the dog

Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Steven Spielberg for West Side Story

Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith for A winning family – King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch for The power of the dog

Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Denzel Washington for Macbeth

Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos

Olivia Colman for The dark daughter

Penélope Cruz for Madres paralelas

Kristen Stewart for Spencer

Jessica Chastain for Tammy Faye’s eyes

Best Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee for The power of the dog

Troy Kotsur for The signs of the heart

Ciarán Hinds for Belfast

Jesse Plemons for The power of the dog

JK Simmons for Being the Ricardos

Best Non-Original Screenplay

The signs of the heart

Drive My Car

Dunes

The dark daughter

The power of the dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t look up

A winning family – King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The worst person in the world

Best Animated Film

Encanto

The Mitchells against the machines

Flee

Luca

Raya and the last dragon

Best International Film

It was the hand of God

Drive My Car

Flee

The worst person in the world

Lunana – A Yak in the Classroom

Best Costumes

Cruella

Cyrano

Dunes

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best sound

Belfast

Dunes

No time to die

The power of the dog

West Side Story

Best soundtrack

Don’t look up

Madres Paralelas

Dunes

Encanto

The power of the dog

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the art

The Windshield Wiper

Beast

Boxballet

Robin Robin

Best Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please hold

Best editing

Don’t look up

Dunes

A winning family – King Richard

The power of the dog

Tick, tick… Boom!

Best makeup and hairstyle

The prince is looking for a son

Cruella

Dunes

Tammy Faye’s eyes

House of Gucci

Best Original Song

Be Alive from A winning family – King Richard

Dos Oroguitas from Encanto

Down to Joy from Belfast

No time to die from No time to die

Somehow you do from Four good days

Best Documentary Short Film

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs For Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Documentary

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

Best special effects

Dunes

Free Guy – Hero for play

No time to die

Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best photography

Dunes

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

The power of the dog

Macbeth

West Side Story

Best scenography