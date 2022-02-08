They were announced on Tuesday 8 February nominations ai Oscar 2022. The awards ceremony for Academy Awards (another name of the prestigious award) is scheduled for the night between 27 and 28 March at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.
The Power of the Dogthe pseudo-western signed by Jane Campion, is the first for the number of nominations (12) for the Oscar 2022, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch. They follow the science fiction Dunes by Denis Villeneuve (10, here our review), the semi-biographer Belfast by Kenneth Branagh (7) and the remake of the cult musical West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg.
Italy also stands out in the most important competition of the award season: Paolo Sorrentino (as expected) is a candidate in the best foreign film category for It was the hand of God (our review), while Enrico Casarosa gets his second nomination (this time in the best animated film category) for the Pixar film Luca (our review).
One of the main films of this season, Drive my caran adaptation of Murakami’s eponymous story directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, received four nominations ai Oscar 2022: best film, best direction, best foreign language film and best screenplay adapted for the big screen.
Pure Danish animation documentary Flee surprisingly, ending up nominated in three different categories: best foreign film, best animated film and best documentary.
Below all the applications:
Best Film
- Drive My Car
- Don’t Look Up
- The signs of the heart
- Licorice Pizza
- Dunes
- West Side Story
- The power of the dog
- Belfast
- A winning family – King Richard
- The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
Best Director
- Jane Campion for The power of the dog
- Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
- Steven Spielberg for West Side Story
- Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Will Smith for A winning family – King Richard
- Benedict Cumberbatch for The power of the dog
- Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Denzel Washington for Macbeth
- Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos
- Olivia Colman for The dark daughter
- Penélope Cruz for Madres paralelas
- Kristen Stewart for Spencer
- Jessica Chastain for Tammy Faye’s eyes
Best Supporting Actor
- Kodi Smit-McPhee for The power of the dog
- Troy Kotsur for The signs of the heart
- Ciarán Hinds for Belfast
- Jesse Plemons for The power of the dog
- JK Simmons for Being the Ricardos
Best Non-Original Screenplay
- The signs of the heart
- Drive My Car
- Dunes
- The dark daughter
- The power of the dog
Best Original Screenplay
- Belfast
- Don’t look up
- A winning family – King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The worst person in the world
Best Animated Film
- Encanto
- The Mitchells against the machines
- Flee
- Luca
- Raya and the last dragon
Best International Film
- It was the hand of God
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The worst person in the world
- Lunana – A Yak in the Classroom
Best Costumes
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dunes
- The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Best sound
- Belfast
- Dunes
- No time to die
- The power of the dog
- West Side Story
Best soundtrack
- Don’t look up
- Madres Paralelas
- Dunes
- Encanto
- The power of the dog
Best Animated Short Film
- Affairs of the art
- The Windshield Wiper
- Beast
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
Best Short Film
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please hold
Best editing
- Don’t look up
- Dunes
- A winning family – King Richard
- The power of the dog
- Tick, tick… Boom!
Best makeup and hairstyle
- The prince is looking for a son
- Cruella
- Dunes
- Tammy Faye’s eyes
- House of Gucci
Best Original Song
- Be Alive from A winning family – King Richard
- Dos Oroguitas from Encanto
- Down to Joy from Belfast
- No time to die from No time to die
- Somehow you do from Four good days
Best Documentary Short Film
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs For Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Best Documentary
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Writing with Fire
Best special effects
- Dunes
- Free Guy – Hero for play
- No time to die
- Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best photography
- Dunes
- The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
- Macbeth
- West Side Story
Best scenography
- Dunes
- The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
- Macbeth
- West Side Story
