When Jane Campion was nominated for best direction, she became the first woman to win two mentions for that category. Now, The acclaimed New Zealand filmmaker has just won the statuette in the aforementioned category thanks to her acclaimed film “The Power of the Dog”starring Benedict Cumberbatch and which obtained 12 mentions for this delivery of the Oscar Awards 2022.

Jane Campion became the best director of the Oscars 2022 thanks to “The power of the dog”. Photo: composition/EFE

What is “The Power of the Dog” about?

The official synopsis reads as follows: “Montana, 1925. Brothers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Plemons) are two sides of the same coin. Phil is brash and cruel, while George is impassive and kind. Together they are co-owners of a ranch where they have cattle. When George marries a town widow, Rose (Dunst), Phil begins to despise his new sister-in-law, who moves in with her son, the sensitive Peter (Smit-McPhee), on the ranch.”

Cast of “The Power of the Dog”

benedict cumberbatch

Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Thomasin McKenzie

Frances Conroy

Keith Carradine

Genevieve Lemon

Peter Carroll

Adam Beach

Karl Willetts

Yvette Parsons

Tatum Warren-Ngata

