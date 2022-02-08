the filmmaker Jane Campion marks history in the Awards Oscar after knowing the nominations for 2022, since the director from New Zealand has become the first woman to have, during her career, two nominations in the category of best direction.

The nomination comes to him for directing the acclaimed film the power of the dogwhich is located in Netflix and that also allowed him to obtain an award at the Venice Film Festival. The first nomination for Oscar de Campion, by direction, arrived in 1994 with the film El piano, during the 66th edition of the Academy Awards.

The 2022 Oscar awards can be seen on March 27. The nominees of the 22 categories have already been presented. Photo: Composite LR/AMPAS

Oscar 2022 Best Director Nominees

Jane Campion is competing with Steven Spielberg for West side story; Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast; Paul Thomas Anderson, for Licorice pizza; and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, for Drive my car.

The power of the dog took the Golden Globes for best drama film and for the direction of Jane Campion. Photo: EFE

the power of the dog

The film starring benedict cumberbatch It has received nominations in the categories of Best Picture, Direction, Actor, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay, Editing, Score, and Cinematography.

Jane Campion’s Dog Power garnered seven Golden Globe nominations, of which it won three statuettes. Photo: Netflix

What is The Power of the Dog about?

The film is Campion’s adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as a sadistic rancher who meddles with his brother’s new wife and her sensitive son. The tape is available on Netflix.