Oscar Voting 2022. The Academy proposed, in its new edition, the option for fans to vote for their favorite movie through Twitter. This new dynamic seeks that the audience can participate in the Oscar Awards ceremony. Remember that it is not necessary for the film to be nominated, so you can support your favorite film on social networks.

The event will take place this Sunday, March 27 in the city of Los Angeles and the best of the film industry will be awarded in 23 categories. For the 2022 edition, the organizers have proposed the modality Oscar Fan Favorite, also known as “fan favorites”.

Oscar Awards 2022: how to vote on Twitter for my favorite movie?

It should be noted that the voting for the Oscar Fans Favorite ended on March 3; however, the hashtags still remain active. In addition, although your mention will not be taken into account at the Academy Awards gala, it can be used to interact and spread the film that you consider should be recognized at the gala.

The proposal of the Oscar Awards 2022 consisted of using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite to support the film that was not nominated, but has the support of the public. The way to vote was as follows:

Access your Twitter account

Make a post with the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite

In the same post, mention the movie you support

Users had the opportunity to vote for their favorite movie through Twitter. Photo: AFP composition

Oscar Awards 2022: which films could win the Fan Favorite?

At the end of the closing vote on Twitter for the #OscarFanFavorite, there were some films that stood out for being the most acclaimed by the public. One of them was “Cinderella”, which had the support of Camila Cabello’s fans.

Other films that received the collaboration of users were the following:

“ army of the dead ”

“ Spider-man: no way home”

“malignant”

“The Suicide Squad”

“Cinderella” is one of the favorites to get the recognition of the favorite film by fans at the Oscars 2022. Photo: Amazon

When will the 2022 Oscar Awards gala be?

The new edition of the Oscar Awards will be held this Sunday, March 27, in Los Angeles. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is in charge of organizing the gala in which a statuette will be awarded to the winners of the 23 categories. In addition, during the event, the film that received the greatest support from the public on the platform will be recognized. Twitter.