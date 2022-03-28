The 2022 Oscar ceremony will go down in history for many cinematographic reasons, beyond the embarrassing moment starring Will Smith and Chris Rock, it was the award ceremony for Jane Campion, Dune and CODA. The premise of this year’s event was ‘going back to the roots’, which is why the organization of the show decided to celebrate itself through various tributes to different iconic productions: “Pulp Fiction”, “Juno”, the saga of “James Bond”, “Cabaret” and, of course, “The Godfather”, who turns 50 this year.

YOU CAN SEE: “The offer”: new preview and more information about the series of the creation process of “El padrino”

How was the moment of the tribute to “The Godfather”?

Upon entering the scene the director of the emblematic trilogy, Francis Ford Coppola and two of its main actors, Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro, the audience at the Dolby theater gave them a standing ovation for several minutes. During the act, Coppola gave a speech in which he thanked all the people who were involved in the film project, which has received 29 nominations and nine golden statuettes in total.

“Moments like this must be sincere and brief. I am so grateful to have two wonderful friends who came here to help me and celebrate with you. This project that we started 50 years ago was an extraordinary collaboration with so many legends that I can’t even take the time to list, but you know them well,” Coppola said.

“I want to thank two people from the bottom of my heart. One is a collaborator, whom I have thanked many times in the name of ‘The Godfather’: mario puzzo. The other, which I know I have never thanked him for, but the time has come to do so, because his participation made this film possible: robert adams”, concluded the director to close with: “We are with Ukraine”. While De Niro and Pacino just listened and accompanied him.

Francis Ford Coppola flanked by Al Pacino and Robert De Niro at the 2022 Oscar ceremony. Photo: Millennium.

The premiere of “The Offer”

The cinematic masterpiece “The Godfather” has just turned 50 years since its premiere. In addition to the brief re-release it had in several theaters around the world and its massive diffusion on the main streaming platforms, Paramount Plus will premiere “The Offer” on April 28 a series that will tell the story behind the film that was hardly made.