The Oscar Awards 2022 start LIVE this Sunday, March 27 from 7:00 pm at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Normality returns to the event that brings together the best of Hollywood and world cinema. The gala generates expectations again, as there are 10 films that compete in this edition as the Best Film. Nearly 2,500 people will gather, including the nominees for best actor and actress who will parade in their best suits on the red carpet.

Live: Oscar 2022: minute by minute of the red carpet Becky G looks like an Oscar The singer is excited for her participation in Oscar Awards 2022 and revealed that this dress is made to measure and the color was in honor of tonight’s awards. Also, she revealed that there are many people at this ceremony that she would like to invite to her podcast. Rosie Perez arrived with her husband at the big moment The presenter considers these Oscar Awards 2022 to be her best moment and has been celebrating her nomination since last night. Also, she revealed some facts about the second season. Shaun White wants to meet Billie Elish The actor announced that he retired from snowboarding at the age of 35 and his fans are saddened by this news. Also, he revealed that he is the first time at the 2022 Oscar Awards but hopes to meet Billie Elish tonight. Jude Hill, one of the youngest actors at the 2022 Oscar Awards The actor is 11 years old and surprises the driver for being part of the 2022 Oscar Awards at such a young age. He said that at the age of 9 he began to read the script for “Belfast” and from there he understood that it was going to be a good production. In addition, he revealed that funny things happened with his companions on the set and he misses those moments. Tracee Ellis Ross dazzled in a Carolina Herrera dress The young actress caught the attention of all the media with this striking color proposed in the Carolina Herrera line. Also, Tracee has combined Niwaka jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes on this night. Jamie Lee Curts confirms this is the final installment of Halloween Ends The producer confirmed this detail about the famous saba and, wearing an iridescent dress by Stella McCartney, filled the driver with nerves. Demi Singleton wears a Miu miu dress She considers this dress to be youthful and powerful, representing her personality. After playing “Serena” in the movie “King Richard”, the one she shares with Will Smith, she said that he is a very humble person and has learned several things about the actor: to be grateful and to reach higher each time . Sebastian Yatra thrills with his Moschino suit The singer considers that his clothing represents his country, Colombia, and thanks the project he was part of. The song “Dos oruguitas” is admired by drivers and the artist added that he did not imagine getting there but it is a dream come true. Lili James wears a delicate Versace dress The young actirz is very excited to wear this dress and, according to the hosts, Lili James is completely dressed in Versace, from the accessories to the shoes. She was nominated for playing a character from the 90’s in the series Pam & Tommy and pays homage to it in a pale pink lace dress by Atelier Versace. Jennifer Lawrence will wear a Dior dress The American actress will wear this well-remembered dress. As is known, Jennifer Lawrence suffered a memorable fall at the 2013 Oscar Awards; However, the drivers remember that this event never lost its elegance thanks to her dress. The red carpet has begun! There are already several attendees on this red carpet. There’s plenty of glitz and glamor at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood because the stars are starting to arrive. In this note we will see all the details of the delivery of the Oscar Awards 2022.

When is the Oscars 2022 red carpet?

The red carpet for the 2022 Oscar Awards will take place this Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Followers of the famous are aware of the best dressed during the gala.

The 2022 Oscars will take place in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters

What time is the Oscars 2022 red carpet?

Before the central gala of the Oscars 2022, the traditional Red carpet, where movie stars parade and show off their best suits. This will be broadcast from 4:10 pm, Peru time.

Oscars 2022 red carpet schedule

Know the schedules in the other Latin American countries.

Mexico: 3.00 pm

Colombia: 4.10 p.m.

Venezuela: 5.00 pm

Argentina: 6.00 p.m.

Chile: 6.10 p.m.

What channel will broadcast the Oscars 2022 red carpet?

The 2022 Oscar Awards will be broadcast in the United States through the ABC television network. In Peru and other Latin American countries, viewers will be able to watch the event through the TNT signal.

Jennifer Lawrence is the actress who wore the most expensive dress in the history of the Oscars red carpet. Photo: AFP

How to watch TNT LIVE?

DirecTV: 502 SD and 1502 HD channels

Movistar TV: channels 102 SD, 595 SD, 730 HD and 870 HD

Claro TV: channels 53 SD and 1504 HD.

How to watch Azteca 7 LIVE?

By entering the virtual application store of the App Store or Google Play, you will have free access to be able to enjoy Azteca 7 online from your mobile or tablet.

Oscar-nominated films 2022. Photo: Fotogramas

How to watch ABC LIVE?

ABC is a streaming platform that allows you to watch content through its website: abc.go.com. If you want viewing with ExpressVPN or NordVPN, you can get it from Windows, Mac, or Linux, using some browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to watch E! Entertainment LIVE?

AND! Entertainment is an American channel where you can enjoy the latest news about entertainment and Hollywood celebrities, as well as music and television.

DirecTV: channel 222 (SD/HD) channel 1222 (HD)

Simple TV: channel 222 (SD/HD) channel 1222 (HD)

Dish: channel 248 (SD) channel 748 (HD)

You: channel 257

Movistar TV: channel 374 (SD) channel 852 (HD) Peru : channel 374 (SD) channel 848 (HD)

Entel TV: HD channel 174

Claro TV Chile: channel 138 Colombia: channel 409 Brazil: channel 50 (SD) channel 550 (HD).

Streaming platforms to enjoy the best films nominated for the 2022 Oscar Awards. Photo: Photo: composition/AMPAS/La República

Where to see the red carpet of the Oscars 2022 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

You can follow LIVE the minute by minute of the red carpet of the Oscars 2022 by La República. We will tell you all the incidents in real time of the traditional parade, as well as the comments of the stars that will meet.

Where will the Oscars 2022 red carpet take place?

The red carpet for the 94th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Nearly 2,500 people will gather at the most important gala in cinema.

Actors and actresses dazzled with their costumes on the red carpet of the Oscars. Photo: MTV composition, Zendaya, Domingo Colman/Instagram.

Oscar Awards 2022: complete list of nominees

Best film

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t look up”

“Drive my car”

“dune”

“The Williams Method”

“Licorice pizza”

“The Alley of Lost Souls”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West side story”.

Best Direction

Kenneth Branagh-“Belfast”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – “Drive my car”

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice pizza”

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg – “West side story”.

Best actress

Jessica Chastain – “Tammy Faye’s Eyes”

Penélope Cruz – “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman – “Being the Ricardos”

Olivia Colman – “The Dark Daughter”

Kristen Stewart-“Spencer”.

Best Actor

Javier Bardem – “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield – “Tick tick boom!”

Will Smith – “The Williams Method”

Denzel Washington-“Macbeth”.

Best International Film

“Drive my car”

“flee”

“It was the hand of God”

“Moon”

“The worst person in the world.”

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley – The Dark Daughter”

Ariana DeBose – “West side story”

Judi Dench-“Belfast”

Kristen Dunst – “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis – “The Williams Method”.

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur – “Coda”

Jesse Plemons – “The Power of the Dog”

JK Simmons – “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smith-McPhee – “The power of the dog”.

Best Short Film

“The dress”

“Alakachuu”

“The long goodbye”

“On my mind”

Please hold.

Best Animated Short Film

“The Windshield Wiper”

“AffairsOfTheArt”

“Beast”

“Boxballet”

“RobinRobin”.

Best Animated Film

“Charm”

“flee”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

Raya and the Last Dragon

“Luca”.

Best Documentary

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“flee”

“Summer you soul”

“Writing with fire”.

Best Documentary Short Film

“Audible”

“LeadMeHome”

“3 song for Benazir”

“The queen of basketball”

“When we where bullies”.

Best Original Song

“Be alive” – “The Williams method” (Beyoncé and Dixson)

“Two caterpillars” – “Encanto” (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

“No time to die” – “No time to die” (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

“Down to Joy” – “Belfast” (Van Morrison)

“Somehow you do” – “Four more days” (Diane Warren).

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Code”

“Drive my car”

“dune”

“The Dark Daughter”

“The power of the dog”.

Best Photography

“dune”

“The Alley of Lost Souls”

“Macbeth”

“West-side story”

“The power of the dog”.

Best Visual Effects

“dune”

“freeguy”

“No time to die”

“Shangchi”

“Spider-man: no way home”.

best sound

“Belfast”

“dune”

“No time to die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West side story”.

Best Original Score

“Don’t look up”

“dune”

“Charm”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The power of the dog”.

Best Costume Design

“cruella”

“cyrano”

“dune”

“The Alley of Lost Souls”

“The Williams Method”.

Best Makeup and Hairdressing

“The King of Zamunda”

“cruella”

“dune”

“Tammy Faye’s eyes”

“The Gucci House”.

Best montage

“Don’t look up”

“dune”

“The Williams Method”

“Tick, tick…boom!”

“The power of the dog”.

Best Production Design