the ceremony of the Oscars 2022 is scheduled for this Sunday, March 27, 2022. The best of the seventh art will be awarded in front of millions of viewers around the world. Here we leave you a guide and data so you don’t miss the gala number 94.

Where will the 2022 Oscars be?

Like every year, the 2022 Oscar Awards are held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angelesspace chosen since 2002.

The Academy Awards are the highest award in Hollywood cinema. Photo: Oscar Organization.

What time will the gala be and how long will it last?

The 94th edition of the Oscar Awards is scheduled for the 7.00 pm in Peru. The ceremony directed by producer Glenn Weiss will last approximately three hours. In order not to take more time, since television minutes are worth gold, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided to announce eight statuettes in advance, so the 2022 Oscars will be more dynamic.

The 2022 Oscar Awards will take place on March 27. Photo: The Academy/Instagram.

Who will be the presenters of the Oscars 2022?

This gala will have as presenters the talented comedians Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. According to information shared by Variety magazine, the 2022 Oscars will be divided into three one-hour parts and each artist will present one.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the 2022 Oscar Awards. PHOTO: Instagram.

On the other hand, it is already known that among those who will present the different categories and announce the winners are Uma Thurman, Lady Gaga, Anthony Hopkins, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Zoë Kravitz, Yuh-Jung Youn, Kevin Costner and more.

Which singers will be at the 2022 Oscar Awards?

This data is not yet official; However, it is presumed that, like in previous years, the nominees for best original song will appear on the Oscars 2022 stage. If so, these are the tentative artists to win the gold statuette.

Billie Eilish: “No time to die” from “No time to die”

Sebastián Yatra: “Two caterpillars” from “Encanto”

Van Morrison: “Down to Joy” from “Belfast”

Beyoncé: “Be alive” from “The Williams Method”

Reba McEntire: “Somehow to Do” from “4 Days”

The Oscar Awards can be seen in Latin America through the TNT signal. Photo: Composite LR/Broadcast

What time will the Oscar 2022 red carpet be?

Like any red carpet, this one will take place approximately an hour and a half before the main ceremony. This year, the Oscar 2022 will be totally face-to-face; therefore, we will enjoy seeing Hollywood figures pass by with their best and most expensive suits.

Actors and actresses dazzled with their costumes on the red carpet of the Oscars. Photo: MTV composition, Zendaya, Domingo Colman/Instagram.