The nominees for the 2022 Oscar for best actor were announced this Tuesday morning. The event, like its previous editions, will take place at the end of March at the Dolby Theater.

Last year, at the age of 83, Anthony Hopkins took home the award in this category for his performance in The Father. This time, among the favorites to take home an award we have Will Smith, who won over viewers for his portrayal of Serena and Venus’s father, Richard Williams, in King Richard.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar nominees 2022: list of actors, actresses and films that achieved mention

It is the first time that Smith has been nominated for the award since 2006, a gala where he was included in the list of actors for his work in The Pursuit of Happyness.

Oscar Nominees 2022: Best Actor

Will Smith—King Richard

King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an intrepid father who helps raise two of the greatest athletes of all time. Driven by a clear vision of his future, and using unconventional methods, he has a plan that will lead to Venus already Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the world stage as legendary icons.

Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power of the Dog

Montana, 1925. Wealthy brothers Phil and George Burbank are two sides of the same coin. Phil is brash and cruel, while George is impassive and kind. Together they are co-owners of a huge ranch where they have cattle. When George marries a town widow, Rose, Phil begins to despise his new sister-in-law, who moves in on the ranch with his sensitive son Peter.

Andrew Garfield – Tick, tick… BOOM!

Based on Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical, it follows an aspiring playwright working as a waiter in New York as he writes Superbia, which he hopes will be the next great American musical. As Jon’s 30th birthday approaches, he is overcome with anxiety, wondering if his dream is worth it.

Denzel Washington — The Tragedy of Macbeth

A Scottish lord is convinced by witches that he will become the future king of Scotland. Adaptation of Macbeth, by William Shakespeare.

Javier Bardem — Being the Ricardos

Film about the actress, television pioneer, Lucille Ball (1911-1989). The story unfolds during a specific week in the production of the hit series I Love Lucy, when she and her husband, Desi Arnaz, face a crisis that could end their careers.