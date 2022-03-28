Becky G She was one of the guests at the most important film award of all time, the Oscars, and she went to great lengths to choose the garment she would wear to surprise all her followers who would be waiting for her presence.

The American singer arrived confident and radiant on the red carpet, hours before the official event began, and was seen wearing a dress with rose gold glitter.

The luxurious garment worn by the artist Becky G was designed by the Italian fashion house Estro, who carried out a meticulous work tailored to the interpreter of “Mami”. In addition, her heels were in charge of the Jimmy Choo brand. Her presentation was very entertaining and she took the opportunity to interact with a group of followers.

YOU CAN SEE: Karol G: know what were the most explosive collaborations of the Colombian singer

Why was Becky G invited to the 2022 Oscars?

The soloist Becky G made it to the award ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles because she will show off her voice along with Puerto Rican Luis Fonsi with the song “No Se Habla de Bruno”, which characterizes the Disney film ”Encanto”, which won the award for the best animated film category of all 2022.

Becky G and Luis Fonsi will sing a song from the movie “Encanto” at the Oscars. Photo: Internet

To continue showing the talent of that same audiovisual production, the Colombian Sebastián Yatra also traveled, who squandered all his talent with a live staging as his colleague will give it.

Becky G premiered a song with Karol G

Women continue to show how hard they have been working to balance the representation of the female gender in reggaeton. That is why the American Becky G and the Colombian Karol G got together to launch a new song that promises to be a world hit.

The premiere of “Mami” was on February 12 and quickly became one of the favorite songs of his followers. In the lyrics, the artists make a remembered tribute to Paquita la del barrio by singing a part of one of her best-known songs.