Although the excitement for Spider-Man: no way home has been left behind, the arachnid trio made up of Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland continues to be news to his followers. On this occasion, after knowing the Oscar 2022 nominees, the protagonist of Tick, tick… boom! He received a nomination for best actor, for which he was immediately congratulated by his peers.

During his time on the Happy sad confused podcast, host Josh Horowitz asked Garfield if he had received any congratulations from Maguire and Holland.

“Yes, I received! Got a sweet, sweet text from Tom and Tobey. Very, very sweet. The spider brothers are in action today and have been very supportive. He is very pretty, ”replied the actor.

It is possible that this message was sent by the WhatsApp group that the three actors have, as revealed by Tom Holland in December 2021.

After their meeting in Spider-Man: no way home, the trio of Peter Parkers managed to hit it off very well on and off screen.

Andrew Garfield and Tick, Tick…boom!

In Tick, Tick…boom!, Netflix original movie, Andrew Garfield played Jonathan Larson, a musician who, in his late thirties and full of anxiety, dreams of shining on Broadway by composing plays.

For the role, he not only learned to play the piano a little, but also had to educate himself in singing. The result was a moving performance.

At the 2022 Oscar gala, Andrew Garfield will compete against benedict cumberbatch (The power of the dog), Will Smith (King Richard), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) and Denzel Washington (The tragedy of Macbeth).