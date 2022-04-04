The Oscars ceremony always captures the attention for several days, among those who follow it out of pure curiosity to those who stay away from it, however, ending up being overwhelmed by announcements relating to the event. This year, at the Oscar night 2022 Among the various news of unwelcome awards and VIPs slapping, something happened that did, I would rightly add, piss off all the workers and fans in the field of animation.

At the time of the award ceremony for the best animated film, the three actresses on the stage of the 2022 Oscars, Halle Bailey, Naomi Scott and Lily James (or three of Disney’s live-action princesses), began with a rather unfortunate speech, in which the first sentence was statto “Kids love these movies! They want to watch them again, again and again!“And another continued with”I guess parents know what we are talking about!”Followed by a few laughs, making the moment of the award ceremony a nice little theater that served to imply that animated films are something that only children like, while poor parents have to put up with them to take the little ones to the cinema.

The news reached me through the social channels of various animation workers, such as directors and designers of Castlevania, Invincible and the Oscar nominee Mitchell vs the Machineswho even made their disappointment heard at the Oscar 2022 speech with a memewhich they then joined many animators who shared their frustration. Unfortunately, we know, it is not the first time that animation is considered childish and not very serious, but the fact that this generalist and ignorant idea has been further strengthened in world vision, on the stage of the Oscars (hence, even just a little a little of culture on cinema would be expected) it makes it all the more humiliatingand let’s face it, also a sign of hypocrisysince among the nominated films in the aforementioned category there was also Flee, a cartoon that follows the story of a man who fled Afghanistan and was taken to Denmark; behold, maybe it is something that children they would not have understood or fully appreciated.

It didn’t help that he won Encantoyet another Disney musical, hugely overrated and, it must be said, not up to par with competitorsas the favorite The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Flee, and Luca. For years now, the “Best Animated Film” category has done nothing but reward Disney products, even when lower quality is evident, and these continuous automatic victories do nothing but draw anger towards the giant of animation, which moreover, with this discourse, we could say has spat into the plate he has eaten for years (which it has actually been doing for some time, since the live-action remakes of the Disney classics are done with the intention of making them “more mature”).

Fortunately, at the time of the awarding of the best animated short with The Windshield Wiperdirector Alberto Mielgo briefly reiterated “There is entertainment for adults. It’s cinema. Let’s recognize it as such”Clearly referring to the phrases said by the three actresses.

The question ended there, but debates on the subject still continue on social networks. I have to say, one thing that I have never understood and will never understand, is why we use the term “for children” as an insult to define a Series B product, as if children were not entitled to quality products, and which in turn can also be enjoyed safely by adults, just think of cartoons like Gumball, We Bare Bears or Adventure Time. Not to mention that it takes special care to create something that children not only appreciate, but that they can also find stimulating and teach them something.

We should also underline the usual exclusion, among the winners, of films produced outside the American territory: for Japan, we all remember the one victory de The Enchanted City in 2003while the last nomination for anime films dates back to 2019 with Mirai (here you find our review) by Mamoru Hosoda. Other great movies like In this corner of the world, Promise or Ride your wave they weren’t even calculated for nominations. European products generally manage to take (but not always) only one place in the nominationswhere however films like Where is my body And Loving Vincent forgive against Toy Story 4 And Cocoalso not exactly among the highest quality Disney / Pixar products in recent years.

The only movie that was able to break this chain of Disney / Pixar-bestowed victories was Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverseexalted by spectators and critics but, in a small percentage, even snubbed by some fans of the MCU who considered it not very serious or important, as an animated product.

All this discussion at the 2022 Oscars took a back seat, due to the now famous, and much known, slap of Will Smith, in what is yet another fight between VIPs that we will forget in a few days. Bad jokes are certainly nothing new, but it is clear that this type of gossip (as there always has been) is now one of the few things that give relevance to this type of event, where there are people who laugh heartily at a joke about a woman’s illness, and then pretend to be on her side. This is the usual Hollywood hypocrisy, and I am sorry to see that we tend to talk more and more about these events, rather than about Art, as the context should foresee.

Whether people understand it or not, animation is, and will always remain, a form of art in all respects, and as such it requires decades of study in screenwriting, design, storytelling, directing, polishing, software study and much more, just like movies with real actors; it is tiring to hear spectators and critics who, even today, continue to associate cartoons and children in an offensive way, taking away the value of the commitment and to the love we have for this medium, still considered even a “genre”, rather than recognizing it as a technique as it isand the fact that professional organizations such as the Academy push on these stereotypes risks making them normal and accepted by the masses.

This attitude does nothing but harm the already low-paid workers in the animation field, who are rightly annoyed by not seeing their work recognized as “real cinema“. If nothing else, this year too, he reiterated how much the Oscars should not be taken so seriously, but the question we all inevitably ask ourselves is “When will the art of animation get the respect it deserves?“.