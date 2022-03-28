The assignment ceremony of the Oscar 2022, a show judged to be of discreet workmanship, albeit with some unexpected high points. Here are all the winners:

Best Film: The Signs of the Heart

Best Director: Jane Campion (Dog Power)

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Will Smith (King Richard – A Winning Family)

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Jessica Chastain (Tammy Faye – The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur (Frank Rossi – I Segni del Cuore)

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose (Anita – West Side Story)

Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Best Non-Original Screenplay: Sian Heder (Signs of the Heart)

Best Animated Film: Encanto

Best Production Design: Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos (Dune)

Best Costume Design: Jenny Beavan (Cruella)

Best Cinematography: Greig Fraser (Dune)

Best Editing: Joe Walker (Dune)

Best Makeup and Hairstyles: Stephanie Ingram, Linda Dowds and Justin Raleigh (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Best Sound: Mark Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Theo Green, Dough Hemphill and Ron Bartlett (Dune)

Best Visual Effects: Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer (Dune)

Best Score: Hans Zimmer (Dune)

Best Original Song: No Time to Die by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connel (No Time to Die)

Best Documentary: Summer of Soul

Best International Film: Drive My Car

Best Animated Short: The Windshield Wiper

Best Documentary Short: The Queen of Basketball

Best Short: The Long Goodbye

The Signs of the Heart (CODA, in original) thus wins the award for best film, while the Oscars for best actor and best actress respectively go to Will Smith (author of the sensational slap to Chris Rock) e Jessica Chastain.

Nothing to do for Paolo Sorrentino: the award for best international film went to the Japanese Drive My Car, directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi. The Italian director, in any case, said he was calm precisely because he did not start among the favorites of this edition.