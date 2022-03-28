This Sunday, March 27, the 94th edition of The Oscar Awards. In this context, in the most anticipated category of the night, “CODA: Signs of the Heart” was the winner for best film. the tape of sian heder also took the statuette in Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

“CODA: signs of the heart” tells the story of Ruby (Emila Jones), a young woman with a great talent in singing; however, she still does not fully discover it and does not dare to show it. She must, with the help of her teacher (Eugenio Derbez), fulfill dreams and care for and accompany their relatives with hearing disabilities, with whom they communicate in sign language.

CODA was crowned the “best film” at the 2022 Oscar Awards. PHOTO: EFE

If you still have doubts as to why “CODA” won the 2022 Oscar statuette, here are five reasons why it really deserved to be awarded as the best film.

1. “CODA” is synonymous with inclusion

“CODA” from start to finish shows a hearing-impaired family going about their normal lives, adapting to the newness of this era and struggling against all kinds of difficulties.

2. Hearing Impaired Actors

“Señales del corazón” has deaf actors in its main cast, which encourages this community to be increasingly considered in the seventh art.

3. Recognition and empathy

The history of “CODA” recognizes and is empathetic with each of the deaf people who must face various situations that are often easier for people who hear without difficulty.

4. Latin American pride

Although this film is of American origin, a talented Mexican actor is part of the cast. Eugenio Derbez adds a touch of humor, enthusiasm and energy to “CODA: Señales del Corazón”, as well as being a great motivator in the narration, as he brings to life the teacher who discovers Ruby’s talent.

Eugenio Derbez plays a music teacher in “CODA: Signals of the Heart.” Photo: Apple TV+

5. Troy Kotsur: Best Supporting Actor

As we mentioned “CODA” has deaf actors, one of them is Troy Kotsur, who plays Ruby’s father, Frank Rossi. At the 2022 Oscars, Troy Kotsur was awarded as best supporting actor, being another recognition for him and all people with disabilities, who can also be seen reflected in the industry.

Troy Kotsur and Youn Yuh Jung pose after Kotsur’s win as an actor in “CODA.” Photo: EFE

“CODA”: official trailer