Recognition of the greatest exponents of the film industry started in 1929. Since that year, Hollywood has developed around the golden statue. An award that became the great goal of many who dream of having the trophy in their hands.

About the origin of its name there are several theories. The most widely accepted holds that the award’s name originated with the Academy’s librarian, Margaret Herrick, who claimed that the statuette bore a striking resemblance to his uncle Oscar.

The most widely accepted conjecture as to why the name of the gold statuette relates to Margaret Herrick, who was the Academy’s librarian and also executive director. She claimed, in 1929, that the Knight of the Sword “looked like his Uncle Oscar.” Since then the name has been used informally.

It began to be better known from 1934. At that time, the journalist Sidney Skolsky used it in a column to talk about the award for best actress. Only in 1939 did the Academy make the term official.

Before that, the press and members of the industry referred to the award as “The Academy statuette”, “The golden trophy” or “The statuette of merit”.

Who is Margaret Herrick?

Margaret Florence Herrick she was the first librarian of the Academy and since 1971 it bears his name as a tribute to his work.

In 1943 she became the acting executive director of the institution. Two years later, he assumed the position permanently and held that position until 1971. In the mid-1960s, Herrick toured internationally to promote the 10th anniversary of the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

Other origins of the name Oscar

The other postulate regarding the name of the award holds that actress Ruth Elizabeth, known as “Bette Davis ”, was the one who gave the statuette its name in honor of Óscar Nelson, her first husband. Davis was the first woman to be president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (the Academy). She won the best actress award twice and was the first person to achieve ten Oscar nominations for her performances.

Another version about the origin of the name is born with Eleanor Lilleberg, executive secretary of Louis B. Mayer, who is supposed to have exclaimed when she saw the award: “He looks like King Oscar II!” These last two theories were losing strength over the years.

When are the Oscars 2021?

The 93rd Academy ceremony with the delivery of the Oscars 2021 will be this Sunday, April 25 from the auditorium of the Dolby Theater from Los Angeles in California.

How to see the delivery of the Oscars 2021?

For Latin America, the transmission LIVE of the delivery of the Oscar 2021 will arrive through the screen of TNT And TNT Series. While for the United States, the chain ABC will be in charge of handling all the incidents of the expected event.

TNT – (102 Movistar TV / 702 Claro)

TNT Series – (103 Movistar TV / 612 Claro)