Last night’s ceremony of Oscar confirmed several of the forecasts, such as that Nomadland and its director, Chloé zhao, they would win, but not that Anthony Hopkins (The father) will win the best actor award, instead of Chadwick Boseman (The mother of blues).

There was not a movie that swept the statuettes, as it used to be until a few years ago, but there was a great cast.

But even so, there were losers along the way.

And there are many.

Here is a list of those who arrived with aspirations and left empty-handed, or almost empty.

Glenn Close, eternal loser. Well, this year, the truth is, I didn’t deserve to win. Reuters photo

Glenn close

And yes, there must already be something personal. The eight times that she was nominated by her peers (the actors are nominated by the interpreters, but then all the members of the Academy vote who wins), she lost.

Okay, if I got to win by Hillbilly, a rural elegy (they can suffer it on Netflix) it was kind of scandalous. Maybe next time? He’s caught up with Peter O’Toole.

Cross of arms, total, if it has already been 12 times that Diane Warren cannot grab a statuette. Photo EFE

Diane warren

Another that does not give foot with ball. For her, poor thing, it is worse: there are already twelve nominations that she adds without taking an Oscar to the mantel of her house. I was competing for the song of La vita davanti a se. The dozen times he did it was for original song.

As much as the pants fit, Sacha Baron Cohen won nothing. Photo EFE

The Chicago 7 trial

She was, without a doubt, the big loser of the ceremony. Aaron Sorkin’s film, which can be seen on the Netflix platform, did not take anything. He was nominated in six categories: film, supporting actor (Sacha Baron Cohen), original script, editing, photography and song Hear My Voice.

She was invited to open the ceremony, but the film with which actress Regina King made her directing debut, “One Night in Miami,” won nothing. Photo EFE

One night in Miami

Regina King’s movie was a loser from the start, because it well deserved a spot on the best picture nominee lot, and it didn’t get it.

He did compete in three categories (supporting actor, for Leslie Odom Jr.), adapted script (for Kemp Powers, co-director of Soul) and original song (Speak Now, Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashworth), who looked like he was winning, but not.

Paulina Porizkova would later console Aaron Sorkin, director of “Mank”: she was the most nominated and of the 10 statuettes she took only two. Photo EFE

Mank

David Fincher’s film (Capitals sins) was the one with the highest number of nominations (10). And he won two artistic awards: for best photography and production design.

Mank lost in best picture, director, actor (Gary Oldman), supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried), music, sound, costumes, and makeup and hair.

Not so losers were:

Beautiful revenge

It seemed that the evening started very well: Emerald Fennell, its director, was the first to receive an award: the best original screenplay. But it was the only one.

Of the eight nominations for best picture, it was the one with the fewest nominations: 5. It had nominations for best picture, direction, leading actress (Carey Mulligan) and editing.

Minari

It was known that only one of the six nominations it had was going to be awarded. And it was. Youn Yuh-Jung won for best supporting actress. At least it was the most humorous moment of the night, when the South Korean actress said that she had at least met Brad Pitt (producer of the film, and who gave her the statuette).

The film lost for Best Picture, Director, Leading Actor, Original Screenplay, and Music.

Judas and the black messiah

It was not so bad. He won the statuette that was known to win (best supporting actor, for Daniel Kaluuya) and he won best song (Fight for you, with music by HER).

He lost in the other four nominations. Well, in a logical era, because LaKeith Stanfield competed in the same category with Kaluuya. He had no luck in film, original script and photography.

The sound of metal

It was not so bad either. Another that had six nominations, and took two, sound and editing. It was also competing for Best Picture, Leading Actor, Supporting Actor, and Original Screenplay.

The mother of blues

Everyone exclaimed that it could be the year that, for the first time in history, two African-American actors won as best leading actors in the same film. It wasn’t, because neither the late Chadwick Boseman nor Viola Davis got statuettes.

The film that is seen on Netflix did gain better costumes and makeup and hairstyles, for which it was fixed, and also lost production design.