The Oscars are one of the most important ceremonies of Hollywood. This event, which rewards the best of the seventh art, brings together actors, actresses, directors and more in a single night to meet the big winners.

Among the most important categories of the gala is that of best actor and best actress, which are considered among the four most important, as well as that of best director and best film.

In this note you will know who are chosen by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to fight for the Oscar that represents the best performers of 2021.

Who are the nominees for best actor and best actress at the Oscars 2021?

BEST ACTOR

– Riz Ahmed, for Sound of metal

– Anthony Hopkins, for The Father

– Chadwick Boseman, for The mother of the blues (Ma Rainey’s black bottom)

– Gary Oldman, by Mank

– Steven Yeun, for Minari.

BEST ACTRESS

– Viola Davis, for The mother of the blues (Ma Rainey’s black bottom)

– Andra Day, for the United States against Billie Holiday (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

– Vanessa Kirby, for Pieces of a Woman

– Frances McDormand, for Nomadland

– Carey Mulligan, for A Promising Young Woman.

When are the Oscars 2021?

The Oscars will have their 93rd edition on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and at LA Union Station. In Europe it will also be held, between London and Paris, for all those actors who will not be able to travel to the United States due to the pandemic.

Where to see the Oscars 2021?

In Latin America, the gala will be broadcast on the channels TNT (102 Movistar TV and 702 Claro) Y TNT Series (103 Movistar TV and 612 Claro).

In the United States, it can be seen through the ABC signal and on the streaming services Hulu, YouTube TV, AT&T, TV Now and the ABC app. In Spain, it will be seen by MoviStar Estrenos and MoviStar +.

You can follow the event live through the Academy’s social networks or from its official website: oscars.com.