Eight films compete this Sunday, April 25, for the Oscar Award in 2021, the highest world award dedicated to the film industry, whose perspective to know which movie will win can begin to be glimpsed from the favoritism that emerges from the bookmakers.

The award that every year performs the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences includes 23 categories, between artistic and technical, although great attention is focused on those related to acting, directing and that piece that will go down in history for having won the Oscar for best film.

This will be the first ceremony of the Oscar awards to be held in the midst of the pandemic of coronavirus, and the consequence saw that it had to be postponed for almost two months, since the original date was scheduled for February 28.

In 2021, the Oscars will be presented in person in two venues in Los Angeles. (AP)

The advantage of this delay is that the gala could be organized in person (the Golden Globe were virtual), even with a different routine, since it will be divided into two locations in the city of Los Angeles: the traditional Dolby Theater and the Union Station, a train station in the Californian city.

Which movie will win the Oscar according to the bets

Of the eight candidates, Mank is the film with the highest number of nominations, with ten categories in which it will compete for the statuette: in addition to the best film, Gary Oldman aspires to his second Oscar for the lead actor (she won for her portrayal of Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hours), Amanda Seyfried goes for the supporting actress.

What’s more, director David Fincher has his third chance to access the statuette. And Trent Reznor (the leader of Nine Inch Nails) along with Atticus Ross (was producer of the band) are going for the award for the best soundtrack, among the most important categories. The two musicians have another nominated work in the same category, for the animated film Soul.

Nomadland, with Frances McDormand, is a favorite. (DPA)

There are five films that have six nominations. One of them is Nomadland. Written, directed and edited by Chloe Zhao, It is based on the book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century written by Jessica Bruder, and tells the story of a woman who leaves her hometown to undertake a journey through the western United States. United.

Zhao competes in the three areas in which he participated, while Frances McDormand goes for the Oscar to the leading actress. Both the film and the director were awarded the Golden Globe.

He also has six nominations The Father, a story originally written for the theater and adapted for the cinema under the direction of Florian Zeller that tells the vicissitudes of the relationship between a widowed father and a daughter trying to rebuild their lives after their divorce.

The Father, with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, has six Oscar nominations (AP)

Sir Anthony Hopkins, aged 83, is a candidate for the Oscar for best leading actor (He already won it for The Silence of the Innocents 30 years ago), and Olivia Colman to the supporting actress.

Judas and the Black Messiah is a racial drama that chronicles the events that led to the betrayal of Fred Hampton (played by Daniel Kaluuya), Illinois chairman of the Black Panther Party in the late 1960s, at the hands of William O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield ), FBI informant. Kaluya and Stanfield compete for the award for supporting actor.

The Sound of Metal, Darius Marder’s debut feature (he is also the screenwriter), narrates the drama of a drummer of a rock band who begins to lose his hearing. It will compete for six Oscars: in addition to the best film, it goes for the leading actor (Riz Ahmed) and the supporting actor (Paul Raci), for the best original script, the best sound and the best editing.

The Sound of Metal, another film with six nominations.

Minari, produced in the United States but with a cast mostly of Korean origin, aspires to the Oscar for best film, as well as those looking for Lee Isaac Chung (direction and original script), Steven Yeun (lead actor) and Youn Yuh-jung (supporting actress).

With Beautiful Revenge, Emerald Fennell could take the Oscar for the film, the direction and the script. Produced by Margot Robbie, this black comedy stars Carey Mulligan, who is nominated for Best Leading Actress. It had an investment of 16.9 million dollars and the highest recorded collection at the box office, with 11.5 million.

Of the eight candidates, The Chicago 7 Trial had the most expensive production, with a budget of $ 35 million.. Aaron Sorkin was not nominated as a director but he is competing for the script of this drama that shows the trial of a group of activists against the Vietnam War in the late 1960s. And Sacha Baron Cohen looking for the Oscar as a supporting actor.

Mank has ten nominations but is not the big favorite.

Of them, the one that emerges as an almost indisputable favorite in bookmaker projections is Nomadland. It has an odd that is around 1.20 while the second is The Trial of 7 in Chicago, which pays 6 for each unit wagered.

In order among the eight nominees Oscar for best film, based on betting projections, they are followed by Minari (17), Beautiful Vengeance (21), Mank (41), Judas and the Black Messiah (41), The Sound of Metal and The Father (both with shares of 81).

The director of Nomadland is the great candidate to win the statuette for realization and with even more difference compared to the others. That the Oscar remains in the hands of the American filmmaker of Chinese origin has a quota of 1.04 for each unit bet, almost at the minimum, which accounts for the enormous favoritism.