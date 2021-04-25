The Oscar Awards they have left, in the last four years, place for surprise, ratification, consecration and belated recognition with the artists that the Hollywood Academy defined as winners in the main headings, which crowns the best film, the direction, the actresses and the actors.

In 2021 the 93rd edition will be held of the award given by the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences: Usually scheduled for the end of winter in the United States, this year its original programming, scheduled for February 28, was altered in 2021, as a result of the health emergency that occurred in the middle of the pandemic of coronavirus.

The postponement of almost two months allowed the Academy to organize the ceremony of the Oscar awards in person, even with a different routine. Thus, the stars will parade in the traditional Dolby Theater, the usual location of the awards, and the Union Station, the train station located in the center of the Californian city.

Oscar: winners in the last four years

A single name is repeated among the artists who left with the golden statuette between 2017 and 2020, and it is that of Mahershala Ali, the actor who first emerged in the cast of the television series House of Cards, and that was consecrated with two award-winning works in the cinema.

Mahershala Ali, in 2019, wins the Oscar as a supporting actor for Green Book. (Reuters)

Looking ahead to the 2021 awards there could be three other cases of repetition. One is Viola Davis, who is now Nominated for Leading Role in La Madre del Blues, which if he won it, would be added to the secondary role he obtained in 2017.

The other is for Frances McDormand, Nomadland candidate, who also won it in 2018. And the third is for Olivia Colman, who goes for his second statuette for The Father.

Oscar winners in 2017

The best movie was Moonlight. Written and directed by Barry Jenkins, it is a drama that, in three segments, narrates the childhood, adolescence and maturity of Chiron, the protagonist who must deal in a hostile environment for the development of his homosexuality.

With Moonligth the consecration of Mahershala Ali came in the role of Juan, Chiron’s guardian and the father figure of the one who was orphaned of father.

Emma Stone (Oscar winner) and Ryan Gosling in La La Land, which also gave the award to director Damien Chazelle. (DPA)

The Oscar for best director went to Damien Chazelle, for La La Land. He had established himself with the making of Whiplash, with which he was nominated for the adapted screenplay, although he reached the climax of his career with the musical comedy starring Ryan gosling Y Emma Stone. This same film received seven Golden Globes, the highest number awarded to a film since the award was created.

Casey Affleck won the Oscar for supporting actor for Manchester By the Sea, a jump for Ben Affleck’s younger brother, who arrived with lesser tasks, including that of one of the Malloy brothers in Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven saga.

With La La Land, Emma Stone won her first Oscar in her third nomination, after being frustrated with La Favorita and Birdman. With the musical he also won the BAFTA in Great Britain.

Casey Affleck won the Oscar for his work in Manchester by the Sea (EFE)

Viola Davis shone in the role of Denzel Washington’s wife in Fences, the drama that revolves around a former Negro league baseball player who now works as a garbage collector. Davis won the Oscar for supporting actress.

Oscar winners in 2018

The Shape of Water was consecrated as the best film in 2018 and also allowed the Mexican Guillermo Del Toro embrace the Oscar also to the direction. This film, which was written by the same Aztec director, tells the story of a woman who falls in love with a humanoid amphibian who remains captive in an official laboratory in Baltimore.

Frances McDormand won the Oscar for Leading Actress for Three Ads for a Crime, the black comedy that revolves around the story of Mildred Hayes, a mother who rents three posters to draw attention to her daughter’s unsolved crime. Sam Rockwell won as a supporting actor for the same movie.

Gary Oldman as Churchill in the movie The Darkest Hours.

Gary Oldman was recognized by the Academy for his lead performance in The Darkest Hours: incarnated Winston Churchill at the time when Adolf Hitler began to advance through Europe, with the Second World War already in progress.

Allison Janney established herself as a supporting actress in Yo, Tonya, the American skater who was accused of the attack suffered by Nancy Kerrigan, her country’s Olympic teammate. Janney plays LaVona Golden, Harding’s abusive mother.

Oscar winners in 2019

Green Book won two strong awards in 2018: Best Picture and Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali. Directed by Peter Farrelly and starring Viggo Mortensen, is a dramatic comedy about the royal trip to the American Old South in the 1960s by black pianist Don Shirley (Ali) with his driver and bodyguard Tony Vallelonga (Mortensen), better known as Tony Lip.

The Mexican Alfonso Cuarón won three awards in 2019 for Rome: to direction, foreign film and photography. Set in the early 70s, it is a fiction based on the memories of Cuarón’s childhood in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, and narrates the life of a middle-class family and Cleo, his domestic worker.

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury: he won the Oscar in 2019.

Rami Malek was consecrated in the skin of Freddie mercury on Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic of the leader of Queen. Olivia Colman won for her leading role in La Favorita. Y Regina King celebrated with the Oscar for the supporting actress by If Beale Street Could Talk, written and directed by Barry Jenkins.

Oscar winners in 2020

The Korean Parasite he turned in the first foreign-language film to win the Oscar for best picture, and also have kept the statuette for the best international film. With her he also consecrated himself in the direction of Bong Joon-ho. It tells of the misadventures of a family that survives in the basement of a house in South Korea.

Joaquin phoenix was awarded for the leading role in Joker, the dark film that tells the process of transformation of comedian Arthur Fleck into the criminal who was Batman’s nemesis in Gotham City. Renée zellweger won the oscar for stepping into Judy Garland’s shoes on Judy.

Laura Dern kisses the Oscar she won in 2020, the first of her career. (EFE)

Brad Pitt he kept his first statuette, thanks to the supporting role played by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the Quentin Tarantino in which he shares a poster with Leonardo DiCaprio. And a similar recognition had Laura Dern, another who had never won an Oscar until she took it for her supporting role in Story of a Marriage.