In the protocol of the Oscar Awards there is a moment of deep regret for show business, the so-called In Memoriam, reminiscent of celebrities who passed away in the last year, which on the night of the 2021 awards will rescue a large number of stars that have already disappeared.

Old legends, some who had crossed the hundred-year-old border, and young luminaries who died in surprise when they were at the zenith of their career they will integrate the gallery of figures that will be honored this Sunday, April 25 at the ceremony of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood.

But not only will great actors and actresses be honored in the Oscar awards, but there will also be space to highlight outstanding directors, like musicians who have adorned a large number of films with their work, such will be the case of the Italian Ennio Morricone.

Oscar 2021: In Memoriam celebrities

Kirk Douglas (1916-2020)

Actor Kirk Douglas, Spartacus for several generations and one of the last holy monsters in Hollywood, passed away at age 103 on February 5, 2020.

Douglas starred in 92 movies in a career that spanned seven decades. His work led him to be nominated up to three times for the Oscar for best actor, but it was not until 1996 when he took the stage to collect the statuette in recognition of his entire career.

His last major public appearance was in 2018, when they paid tribute to him in the Golden Globe and took the stage accompanied by his daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who is married to Michel Douglas.

Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103. In 2018 he had been honored at the Golden Globes. In the photo, with his daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Sean Connery (1930-2020)

The first James Bond, a role he played in seven films by the famous spy, was only once nominated for an Oscar and won: he won the statuette for his work as a supporting actor in Los Untocables, the play by Brian De Palma on Prohibition Chicago in the days of Al Capone.

The scotch played a rude cop with violent but effective methods, Jim Malone, who with his advice guided the task of Eliott Ness (Kevin Costner).

His film career also includes such films as Marnie, Robin and Marian, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Hunt for Red October, The Man Who Could Reign, The Name of the Rose, Highlander, Murder on the Eastern Express and The Rock, among other.

Sean Connery in the role that catapulted him as an actor and sex symbol: James Bond.

Sean Connery he was anointed knight by the British crown in 2000. And a year earlier, at 69, he was voted the sexiest man of the century.

Christopher Plummer (1929-2001)

Christopher Plummer, Canadian by birth, passed away on February 5, 2021. He participated in numerous films and became known worldwide for his Starring role in the 1965 musical La Novicia Rebelde, in which he incarnated Captain Georg Ludwig von Trapp.

However, It would not be until 2012 when he was recognized with an Osca awardr, for the movie Beginners (“Beginners, that’s how love feels”). During his last professional stage he was also nominated for an Oscar in 2010 for The Last Station (“The last station”) and in 2018 for All the Money in the World (“All the money in the world”).

Among other great roles, Christopher Plummer was the counterpart to Julie Andrews in The Rebel Novice. (DPA)

Max von Sydow (1929-2020)

Born in Lund, Sweden, Max von Sydow was twice nominated for an Oscar for the performance by Pelle El Conquistador in 1988 and Tan Fuerte y Tan Cerca in 2011, but could never take the statuette of the Academy.

Among other films in which he also participated, in 1973 he played Lankester Merrin, the priest who had to deal with the demons that had possessed Linda Blair in The Exorcist. Y in 2015 he had a brief intervention in the first minutes of Star Wars, The Force Awakens, the piece that started the third saga.

Max von Sydow in “Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens”.

Chadwick Boseman (1976-2020)

He became world famous for having put the body to Black Panther, Marvel’s black superhero, but Chadwick boseman may win his first and only Oscar for his latest film, The Mother of Blues, in which he starred in 2020 before dying very young, aged 43, a victim of colon cancer.

He had also participated in the last Spike Lee movie, Da 5 Bloods., and was slated to star in the Black Panther sequel again in 2022.

Chadwick Boseman will be honored but he may also win a posthumous Oscar.

Alan Parker (1944 – 2020)

He never won an Oscar, but British director Alan Parker was a 20th century film figure for many of the pieces that bore his stamp: Midnight Express (he took the BAFTA British), The Wall or Mississippi in Flames, among other memorable films.

In 1996 he was in Argentina to direct the musical Evitaby Andrew Lloyd Webber, starring Madonna, Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce. The film was nominated for five Academy Awards and won for Best Original Song, Sung by Madonna.

Alan Parker in Argentina with Madonna, during the filming of Evita.

Joel Schumacher (1939-2020)

New Yorker Joel Schumacher, who passed away on June 22, 2020 after fighting cancer, He was the director of two Batman movies, which in the 90’s followed those made by Tim Burton. And he also took part in other well-remembered productions such as St Elmo’s Fire and A Day of Fury, the film in which Michael Douglas unleashed all his anger.

Schumacher directed Batman Forever in 1995starring Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey and Nicole Kidman, and which grossed more than $ 300 million. But in 1997 it crashed with the failure of Batman and Robin, with George Clooney, Chris O’Donnell, Alicia Silverstone and Uma Thurman.

Joel Schumacher directed two episodes of Batman in the 1990s. (Reuters)

Ennio Morricone (1928 – 2020)

Ennio Morricone was one of the great creators of musical bands for films in the 20th century, who was able to win his first Oscar for a job with The Hateful Eight, in 2016, directed by Quentin Tarantino. A decade earlier, he had been given an honorary statuette in recognition of his career.

Among others, he set the western to music The good, the bad and the ugly; The mission (shot in the Iguazu Falls); Once upon a Time in America; Los Untocables and Cinema Pafradiso.