This Monday the full list of nominees for the Oscar 2021 Awards was announced. The event will recognize the best of the Cinema industry and, as expected, the titles of the various streaming services could not be missing.

Some of the new releases are Soul, Mank, The Chicago 7 trial and A love song for Latasha. Next, we provide all the details to know where to watch movies online selected in the popular gala.

Nomadland – available on Hulu

A love song for Latasha – available on Netflix

Soul – available on Disney Plus

The Chicago 7 Trial – Available on Netflix

The United States vs Billie Holiday – Available on Hulu

The Mother of Blues – Available on Netflix

Judas and the Black Messiah – Available on HBO Max

Mank – available on Netflix

Sound of metal – available on Amazon Prime Video

My octopus teacher – available on Netflix

Minari – available on Amazon Prime Video

Crip camp – available on Netflix

List of films nominated for the Oscars 2021

Best film

El padre

Judas and the black messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising young woman

Sound of metal

The trial of the Chicago 7

Best animated film

Onward

Over the moon

A Shau the sheep movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best international film

Another round

Better days

Collective

The man who sold his skin

Quo Vadis Aida?

What are the favorite movies for the Oscars 2021?

Following the announcement of the list of nominated films, we share with you the favorite feature films by the public.

Best film

Nomadland

Mank

The Chicago 7 trial

Promising young woman