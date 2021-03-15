This Monday the full list of nominees for the Oscar 2021 Awards was announced. The event will recognize the best of the Cinema industry and, as expected, the titles of the various streaming services could not be missing.
Some of the new releases are Soul, Mank, The Chicago 7 trial and A love song for Latasha. Next, we provide all the details to know where to watch movies online selected in the popular gala.
- Nomadland – available on Hulu
- A love song for Latasha – available on Netflix
- Soul – available on Disney Plus
- The Chicago 7 Trial – Available on Netflix
- The United States vs Billie Holiday – Available on Hulu
- The Mother of Blues – Available on Netflix
- Judas and the Black Messiah – Available on HBO Max
- Mank – available on Netflix
- Sound of metal – available on Amazon Prime Video
- My octopus teacher – available on Netflix
- Minari – available on Amazon Prime Video
- Crip camp – available on Netflix
List of films nominated for the Oscars 2021
Best film
- El padre
- Judas and the black messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising young woman
- Sound of metal
- The trial of the Chicago 7
Best animated film
- Onward
- Over the moon
- A Shau the sheep movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best international film
- Another round
- Better days
- Collective
- The man who sold his skin
- Quo Vadis Aida?
What are the favorite movies for the Oscars 2021?
Following the announcement of the list of nominated films, we share with you the favorite feature films by the public.
Best film
- Nomadland
- Mank
- The Chicago 7 trial
- Promising young woman
