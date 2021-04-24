The coronavirus pandemic drastically affected the film industry, since worldwide limitations on presence led to a dramatic reduction in the box office, so it should not draw attention that among the main films nominated for the Oscar 2021 are low budgets and meager profits for the ticket cuts in the halls.

In fact, the majority of the candidates would present deficit numbers when comparing the expenses incurred for the filming of the films with what they have been able to collect with the exhibitions in the cinema complexes: only two of the eight nominees can show numbers in green; the rest arrive at the ceremony in strong reds.

The sum of budgets of the octet of applicants to win the Oscar award for best film reaches $ 153,900,000, Y the earnings per ticket cut amounted to US $ 37,987,961, which represents 24.7 percent of the investment.

Joker, with Joaquin Phoenix, raised more than a billion dollars; It was before the pandemic. (AP)

Comparison with the numbers of the candidates in 2020 is the best proof of how the pandemic affected the business of presence: among the nine productions that competed for the Oscar they spent 558 million dollars, but the collection at the box office was around two billion: US $ 1,985,935,451.

Alone Joker exceeded one billion dollars in revenue (1.074 million), when the production of the film starring Joaquin phoenix and directed by Todd Phillips had been $ 55 million.

But already last year the business was traversed by the phenomenon of movies produced by streaming platforms: The Irishman, the tank of Martin Scorsese that brought together Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel, had an expense of 159 million dollars and per ticket cut only generated US $ 907,812; yes, less than a million.

Budgets and earnings of Oscar nominees

The example shown in The Irishman also serves to establish the pattern observed in female candidates for Oscar award in 2021: Scorsese’s film outperformed the total of eight competing for the statuette this time.

The Chicago Trial of the 7 was the most expensive, with a budget of 35 million dollars. Originally the distribution was going to be in charge of Paramount, but with the arrival of the pandemic they were given the rights to Netflix, platform on which it was released.

The Chicago 7 trial was the nominee with the largest budget: $ 35 million. Photo: Netflix.

The film, which in its cast has Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton and Frank Langella, it only grossed $ 115,709 in theaters. This drama that shows the trial of a group of activists against the Vietnam War in the late 1960s had its highest payoffs from the virtuality of streaming.

Judas and the Black Messiah, with 26 million dollars of production, is the second most expensive among the eight nominees. And at the box office, the Shaka King-directed film was able to recoup less than a quarter of its investment, with six million dollars of collection.

It’s a racial drama which chronicles the events that led to the betrayal of Fred Hampton (played by Daniel Kaluuya), president of the Illinois section of the Black Panther Party in Chicago in the late 1960s, at the hands of William O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield), FBI informant. Kaluya and Stanfield compete for the award for supporting actor.

Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman in a scene from Mank: it cost $ 25 million. (Netflix via AP)

Mank is an original production of Netflix; account the story of Herman J. Mankiewicz, the writer of Citizen Kane, the great work of Orson Wells that is considered one of the best films of all time. Starring Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, and directed by David Fincher, It cost $ 25 million and grossed $ 122,252 in theaters..

Has ten Oscar nominations: In addition to best film, Oldman competes for best leading actor, Seyfried as a supporting actress, Fincher as director and Trent Reznor (the leader of Nine Inch Nails) along with Atticus Ross are going for the award for best soundtrack, among the categories more important.

Distributed by Amazon from its Prime Video platform, The Sound of Metal it also had an eight-figure investment, with the 25 million dollars that was spent for the filming of Darius Marder’s debut feature (he is also the screenwriter); the contrast of the collection is also strong: only $ 150,000.

The Sound of Metal cost 25 million dollars and in theaters it only grossed 150,000.

This film, which narrates the drama of a drummer of a rock band who begins to lose his hearing, will compete for six awards Oscar awards: In addition to the best film, it goes for the leading actor (Riz Ahmed) and the supporting actor (Paul Raci), for the best original script, the best sound and the best editing.

He also has six Oscar nominations for The Father, movie starring Sir Anthony Hopkins. This story originally written for the theater and adapted for the cinema under the direction of Florian Zeller, tells the vicissitudes of the relationship between a widowed father and a daughter trying to rebuild their lives after their divorce.

Its production cost was 20 million dollars and it raised 3.2 million. Anthony Hopkins, aged 83, is nominated for an Oscar for best leading actor, and Olivia Colman for supporting actress.

Anthony Hopkins and director Florian Zeller stop on the set of The Father. (AP)

Produced by Margot Robbie, Beautiful Revenge (original name is Promising Young Woman) is a black comedy starring Carey Mulligan (nominee for best leading actress), as well as having Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox and Connie Britton in supporting roles.

It had an investment of 16.9 million dollars and the highest recorded collection at the box office, with 11.5 million. Also competing for the Oscar Emerald Fennell, in the direction and in the script of the film.

Nomadland is the great candidate but one of those with the least investment, with four million dollars of production and a profit of 5.9 million in theaters. Written, directed and edited by Chloé Zhao, It is based on the book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century written by Jessica Bruder, and tells the story of a woman who leaves her hometown to undertake a journey through the western United States. United.

Carey Mulligan in a scene from the black comedy Beautiful Revenge. (Focus Features via AP)

Zhao competes in the three areas in which he participated, while Frances McDormand goes for the Oscar to the leading actress. Both the film and the director were awarded the Golden Globe.

Minari, produced in the United States but with a cast mostly of Korean origin, is the one that obtained the best income: with a production of two million dollars, obtained 11 million collection.

They will also compete for the Oscar Lee Isaac Chung (original script and direction), Steven Yeun (lead actor), and Youn Yuh-jung (supporting actress).