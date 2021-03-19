The Oscar 2021 They released all the productions that were nominated for the Academy Awards, among which there are several films that are from streaming services Netflix, Amazon prime Video, Disney + Y HBO.

The films that were made on the different platforms come to this edition of the Oscars 2021 with more force. For this occasion, it is Netflix who comes with 16 nominations to fight for a statuette.

In this way, the film industry is becoming stronger in pay TV services. HBO, Disney + and Amazon Prime Video are entering the realm of the awards of the films nominated by the Academy.

Next, we will present a list with the movies of the main streaming programs that you have to see, which are nominated for Oscar 2021.

Netflix Movies Nominated for the Oscar 2021

Netflix is ​​the streaming service that has the most nominations and is trying to win an Oscar at the next gala to be held in April. In total there are 13 films and three documentaries that are in the list of the different categories.

Mank

The Chicago 7 trial

Beyond the moon

A Shaun the sheep movie: farmageddon

Crip camp

My octopus teacher

A love song for Latasha

The mother of blues

Life before him

Fragments of a woman

5 bloods

Hillbilly, a rural elegy

Midnight sky

White Tiger

If something happens to me, I love them

Eurovision Song Contest: The Fire Saga Story

Prime Video Movies Nominated for Oscar 2021 (H2)

Amazon Prime Video is the other streaming platform that is entering the Oscar with their productions. On this occasion, there are four films that are nominated for the 2021 Academy Awards.

Sound of metal

Time

One Night in Miami

Borat, next documentary film

Disney + films nominated for the Oscar 2021

The Disney + platform, which is only a few months old in Latin America, also has some films nominated for the Oscars 2021. Among the categories in which they are found are Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design and Best Animation.

Mulan

Soul

Onward

The magnificent Ivan

Burrow

HBO Movies Nominated for the Oscar 2021

The HBO platform was also not far behind and managed to have its production called Collective nominated for the awards Oscar 2021. This film is in two categories: Best Documentary and Best Foreign Film.

Collective

When are the Oscars 2021?

The Oscar 2021 They will be held next Sunday, April 25. It will be the 93rd edition of the Academy Awards.

Where to see the Oscars 2021?

You can watch the event live through the Academy’s social networks or from its official website: oscars.com.