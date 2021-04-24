The 0scar 2021 Awards reach their 93rd edition this Sunday, April 25. Winning this trophy is perhaps the dream of actresses, actors, directors, screenwriters, photographers, sound producers or any film collaborator around the world.

Since 1929, the Hollywood Academy has held an annual gala to recognize the best talents. Each year 24 categories are awarded, so the organizers order the production of a batch of 50 units.

However, its production involves a long process per piece and the company, Epner Technology, it takes three months to make the entire order. Here we tell you what the Oscar Awards statuette is made of, what are its dimensions and its history.

History of Oscar statuettes

Work in the film industry has been recognized for almost a century. To do this, in 1927, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was created, today known as the Academy, and among its parameters was to reward the best of its sector each year.

It was thanks to the ingenuity of Cedric Gibbons That the little trophy gets shape He was commissioned to design a statuette of a man standing on a film reel holding the sword of a crusader, they report on his website, while the Los Angeles sculptor, George Stanley, gave the final finish of sculpting in three dimensions.

The first Oscar Awards ceremony was in 1929 at the Hollywood Roosvelt Hotel, before less than 300 people. In 1953 the grand gala was televised on NBC for the first time. Photo: composition / diffusion

But, its peculiar name is due to the history of who was the first librarian of the Academy, Margaret Herrick. She commented that the precious object looked like her uncle named Oscar. Over time, the nickname became so popular that the organization ended up adopting it as such in 1939.

What are the Oscars made of?

According to the organization, an Oscar It is made of solid bronze and plated in 24 karat gold. They measure 13.5 inches (34.29 centimeters) and weigh 8.5 pounds (about 3.85 kilograms) . To date, it has already delivered 3,400 statuettes.

For the awards ceremony of this 2021, there is still no official data of how many awards they will award, since it usually varies each year. That is why they have the reserve and. in case of surplus, they are kept in a vault of the organism during the rest of the year.

To date, 3,400 awards have been awarded and 50 units are produced each year. Photo: AFP

The symbolic value of each piece is very high, but its economic cost only amounts to one dollar. The commercialization of the statuettes is prohibited by law since 1950.

When is the Oscars delivery?

After the health crisis forced the closing of movie theaters and wreaked havoc on movie premieres in Hollywood, the Academy postponed the celebration to this Sunday, April 25. Unlike previous years, the event will have strict biosafety protocols for attendees.

The Oscar 2021 will be delivered on Sunday, April 25 from Los Angeles. Photo: EFE

Where will the Oscars 2021 be delivered?

Los Angeles, California, is the city chosen for one of the most significant events, which this time will not have a red carpet and there will be no master of ceremony, but many celebrities will be present to announce the nominees and winners.

Oscar 2021

The scenarios from where you will see celebrities shine is the classic Dolby Theater and the Los Angeles Union bus station. Likewise, it was arranged that live broadcasts extend to London at the British Film Institute and in Paris at a Canal + studio.