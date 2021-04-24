It would not be an Oscar ceremony without a couple of particular events in its development. From unusual moments, awkward situations, and unexpected winners, the most important night in hollywood it doesn’t always go according to its script.

Shortly after the 2021 Oscar Awards, let us remember those occasions that remained to be remembered and that until today the fans of this gala cannot forget.

Eminem came to the Oscars

In 2020, Eminem had what many called ‘his revenge’, since 18 years of his triumph at the Oscars for Best Song with Lose Yourself, he was able to interpret his theme live and to the surprise of the attendees.

Warren Beaty and La La Land

In 2017, the public expected to know who was going to get the Oscar for Best Film, disputed back then by Moonlight and La la land. After opening the envelope, Warren Beaty announced that the film with Emma Stone had won, but moments later, he admitted to making a mistake.

Jennifer Lawrence and her fall at the Oscars

In 2013, and after the actor Jean Dujardin gave her as the winner of Best Actress for her role in Silver Lining’s playbook, Jennifer Lawrence went for her award, but wanting to go on stage, she fell on the stairs.

Adrien Brody and his unexpected kiss

In 2003, after Halle Berry named him the winner of Best Actor, Adrien Brody took the stage, approached the actress and gave her a surprise kiss from the also Oscar winner.

Roberto Benigni and his euphoric reaction

In 1999, actor Roberto Benigni surprised critics with his performance in the Italian production Life is Beautiful, film that earned him two Oscar nominations. Impossible to forget his reaction to winning for Best Foreign Film.

Nicole Kidman’s applause

During the 2017 Oscars, a camera caught Nicole Kidman clapping her hands in a rather unusual way. After numerous clap time memes were created, Kidman explained that the applause came as a result of trying not to damage the rings she was wearing.

Halle Berry and a historic Oscar

In 2002, Halle Berry became the first African American to win a best actress Oscar. On that occasion, the protagonist of Monster’s Ball said: “Nameless and faceless women of color now have a chance because this door has been opened tonight.”