List of nominees. In 93 years of history, the 2021 Oscars feature two women in competition for best directing for the first time. They are Chloé Zhao by Nomadland and Emerald Fennell by Promising Young Woman.

With almost a hundred years in the film industry, the Academy has only nominated five women, of whom only one won the award: Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker, in 2010.

According to EFE, the first time that a woman managed to enter the list of nominations was Lina Wertmüller for Seven Beauties in 1977. Later, she was followed by Jane Campion (The Piano, 1994), Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation, 2003), Bigelow ( The Hurt Locker, 2010) and Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, 2018).

Oscar 2021: Nomination for Best Director

Thomas Vinterber – Another round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao ”- Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising young woman

Nomadland by Chloé Zhao

Winner of the Golden Lion at the last Venice Film Festival and a Golden Globe. The film explores the journey of a Nevada woman (Frances McDormand) through the western United States in a motor home, after having lost everything in the Great Recession .

Nominations:

Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Actress (Frances McDormand), Best Film.

Promising Young Woman by Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell’s first opera tells the story of Cassie, who had a bright future as a doctor, but left her career after the death of her best friend, a young woman who committed suicide after failing to get justice after being raped at a party. She works in her hometown in a coffee shop during the day, while at night she tries to do justice with her bare hands against sexual abusers.

Nominations:

Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Actress, Best Film, Best Director.